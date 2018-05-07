There’s ‘bags’ of music in May

The short taste of summer we all enjoyed last month certainly brought Peterborough’s city centre to life. Through the open cafe windows and doorways, music of all kinds created a varied, exciting soundscape to accompany a walk along Bridge Street. It was a seasonal reminder that music and summer go together, lifting everyone’s spirits and creating a wonderful atmosphere for relaxation and fun.

Music will certainly feature widely across the city this summer with Peterborough Music Hub joining forces with the YMCA to support a fabulous city-centre music event on Saturday, July 21 (10am- 4pm).

Youth Jam ‘18 is a Big Lottery funded event (organised by YMCA Trinity Group and The Cresset in conjunction with Peterborough Celebrates), showcasing the talents of young people (aged 8-28) through live music, theatre and dance.

The organisers are looking for individuals or groups with a skill or talent they want to share. There’s also plans to include a mass sing-a-long, featuring 900 voices. So, if you run a choir (or any group with young people who like to sing) get in touch. Call: 01733 373188 or Email: fundraising@ymcatrinity.org.uk

St. John’s Church in Cathedral Square continues its Tuesdays ‘Till Two Concert series, hosting The Berridge Consort vocal ensemble (May 8) and local pianist Irena Radić (May 15). There’s a concert featuring the archlute and the theorbo, with Jonatan Bougt (May 22) and coloratura soprano Shiona Cormack (May 29). These concerts are a great way to escape the heat (or the rain) over a lunchtime and enjoy some excellent live music.

It’s also time to plan the family’s summer activities and this year’s Peterborough Youth Orchestra Summer Workshop runs from Monday to Friday, August 6-10.

Including some of the world’s best known film music, PYO and the Peterborough Youth Jazz Orchestra will introduce new groups for beginners and a choir too, so something for musicians of all skill levels and disciplines. There’s also special day with professional musicians from Britten Sinfonia.

The five-day courses cost just £75.00 per person (and £60.00 per person for four-day courses). For details and booking email: peterboroughyouthorchestra@gmail.com - Bursaries are available for eligible students.

May also sees the start of PCYM’s latest bid to bag a cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative, for its Young Musicians: Stand up for Music! fundraising campaign.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to vote for who they think should take away the top grant. The fundraising campaign will support investment in the provision of music stands for the young players - a vital piece of equipment for a musician of course!

Voting is open in all Tesco stores until June 30. Customers cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop. PCYM would welcome your support.

Hopefully the sunshine will return very soon, but whatever the weather, get out and enjoy some live music this month. There’s lots to enjoy!