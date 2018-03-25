Yellow Brick Road leads to Peterborough as Wizard of Oz comes to The Broadway

Meet Dorothy as she goes on a magical adventure to the Land Of Oz, and follow her as she tries to find her way home when The Wizard of Oz comes to The Broadway on April 10.

Along the way she makes new friends with the Scarecrow who longs for a brain, the Tin Man who really wants a heart and the very cowardly Lion who is desperate to be brave and have some courage.

Wizard of Oz coming to The Broadway on April 10

It’s not going to be easy for Dorothy to find her way home with the Wicked Witch of the West keeping a close eye on her!

Will the Great and Powerful Oz be able to help?

This Spectacular Easter Pantomime adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s classic story is packed with good jokes, quality song and dance routines, spectacular scenery and plenty more for all the family!

The production is produced by KD Theatre Productions (the team behind the hit pantomime Aladdin at The Broadway last December.

Daniel Bell, director and producer said: “We are delighted to be returning to The Broadway this Easter with our production which is perfect for all the family.”

Meet The Wizard on April 10, at 3pm and 7pm.

Tickets are available online at www.ticketsoure.co.uk/thebroadway or 01733 306071.

THIS WEEK:

The Lock In ‘Folk Fairy Tale’ ft The Demon Barbers

Key Theatre, March 29th at 7.30 pm

Following their sell out performance of The Lock In ‘Christmas Carol’, the Breaking Tradition Dance Company return for a comical new version of a hip hop dance show ‘The Lock In Folk Fairy Tale.’ Featuring live music from The Demon Barbers, they will bring some of the UK’s oldest forms of dance in a celebration of the dance culture.

vivacity.org

Circus of Horrors: Voodoo

Key Theatre, March 28th, at 7.30 pm

After being on the road for over 22 years and performing in over 100 UK theatres, with its audiences including Simon Cowell and Graham Norton; the Circus of Horrors returns with its latest brand new performance “Voodoo.” Featuring an amazing line up of bizarre and fantastic circus acts, it is making a stop at the Key Theatre.

vivacity.org