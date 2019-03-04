This is why Peterborough City Centre was full of 'little old ladies with zimmer frames' at the weekend

Have your say

It's not the kind of thing you see everyday in Peterborough City Centre, but shoppers may have been puzzled to witness a 'gang of little old ladies' with zimmer frames tearing down Bridge Street and through Cathedral Square on Saturday.

If you spotted their antics, don't worry, you were not seeing things.

The PODS publicity stunt in Peterborough's Bridge Street

It was all part of a publicity stunt for the next Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society show at the Key Theatre later this month.

The Producers opens at The Key on March 12-16.

You can book tickets for the show by clicking here.