The Little Mermaid brought to a Peterborough stage

Join Ballet Theatre UK on this dramatic re-telling of Hans Christian Andersen’s all-time favourite story of The Little Mermaid, who falls in love with a human Prince and gives up everything to win his love (The Broadway, May 25).

The kind -hearted Little Mermaid rescues the Prince during a storm at sea, and begins a journey that takes her far from her home beneath the waves.

Determined to pursue her love onto the shore she makes a bargain with an evil Sea Witch, but it comes at a heavy price.

Ballet Theatre UK’s charming and poignant ballet explores the nature of longing, how making choices have lasting consequences and how goodness can be rewarded in unexpected ways.

Life and Beth

Key Theatre Studio, May 23-26

The Peterborough Playgoers present this festive comedy by Alan Ayckbourn. It’s Christmas, and Beth Timms is mourning the recent death of her health and safety officer husband, Gordon. Beth’s sister-in-law Connie and son Martin have come to stay, determined to ensure that she should have a stress-free Christmas. However, between Connie’s drinking problem and Martin’s unspeaking and emotionally volatile girlfriend Ella, their intentions prove to be short-lived. Only David, the local vicar, provides Beth with any comfort.

Swan Lake

The Cresset, May 24

One of the best known love stories, performed by the ever popular Vienna Festival

Ballet. Lavish costumes, stunning scenery, international stars, and the glorious music from Tchaikovsky make this a night not to be missed. Swan Lake is the most popular ballet in the world. It’s the ballet that captures like no

other the full range of human emotions - from hope to despair, from terror to

tenderness, from melancholy to ecstasy.

Jed Ford

The Broadway, May 19

After a well received show in 2017, and much demand for his return, Jed Ford will again take to the stage with Boxcar Kelly & The Railroaders to back him for a spectacular evening of great country music.

Tickets, including a pre-show full roast dinner, are also available for £30. Dinner will be served at 6pm in the Broadway Suite, prepared by theatre caterers Sunday’s Restaurant.

Some Guys Have All The Luck

The Cresset, May 20

A fantastic new theatrical production celebrating

the career of one of rock’s greatest icons, Sir Rod Stewart – following his story from street busker through to international superstar; from humble beginnings to record sales in excess of 100 million! Paul Metcalfe delivers an authentic and charismatic performance assuming the persona of this legendary singer-songwriter right down to the last detail - from the distinctive vocals to the swaggering showmanship.

