Producers disappointed after West End show at Peterborough’s Broadway Theatre cancelled

Producers of a West End show based on bestselling books have expressed disappointment after cancelling their performances at the Broadway Theatre.

Tiddler and other Terrific Tales, adapted from the bestselling books by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, were due to play at the theatre in Broaday on Saturday, August 18 and Sunday, August 19.

However, the financial difficulties of the theatre’s previous owners Performance Art Ventures C.I.C (PAV) has led to the shows being cancelled.

The performances of Tabby McTat have also been cancelled.

The theatre is now being run by the Dawe Charitable Trust. There are no suggestions the trust owes any money.

Producers Freckle Productions said: “Following the financial collapse of the Broadway Theatre which has been reported, our performances of Tiddler and other Terrific Tales (18-19 August) and Tabby McTat (15-16 November) have unfortunately been cancelled.

“Despite the best intentions of the landlords the Dawe Charitable Trust, the building is not currently a working theatre and we have not received assurances that they are able to host our production this week.

“Freckle are hugely disappointed not to be able to continue with these performances and hope to return to Peterborough soon.”

