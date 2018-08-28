Peterborough theatres offer free tickets to customers left out of pocket by Broadway pantomime cancellation

Customers left out of pocket by the cancellation of the Christmas pantomime at the Broadway Theatre are being offered free tickets to other pantos in Peterborough.

The Cresset and the Key Theatre are both exchanging tickets for Cinderella at the Broadway to performances of Robin Hood and Peter Pan at their respective theatres.

The exchanges are only for customers who are not able to receive a refund for their Broadway tickets due to buying them at the theatre’s box office.

Cinderella, organised by Kindred Drama, was one of a number of shows cancelled after the Broadway’s former management company Performance Art Ventures C.I.C (PAV), whose chief executive was Mark Ringer, ran into severe financial difficulties before having its management of the theatre terminated.

PAV owes £68,000 in business rates to Peterborough City Council and is alleged to owe thousands of pounds to promoters of shows which have already run at the Broadway.

A new management team is now in place at the theatre.

Robin Hood at The Cresset, Bretton Centre, runs from December 8 to December 30.

Visit http://www.cresset.co.uk/pantomime/, call 01733 265705 or visit the box office to exchange tickets.

Peter Pan runs at Vivacity’ Key Theatre, Embankment Road, from December 6 to January 6, 2019.

Ticket exchanges are for any performance between Thursday, December 6 and Tuesday, December 18 and between Wednesday, January 2 and Sunday, January 6, subject to availability.

Contact the box office on 01733 207239 or visit the theatre’s box office in person for more details or to confirm seats (pre-booking is required).

Proof of purchase may be required.

