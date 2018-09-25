Peterborough show will benefit Kidney Research

Peterborough’s SuperDrama Productions are back with another of Alan Ayckbourn’s classics, Absurd Person Singular at the Key Theatre from October 9-12.

After a sell-out inaugural performance last year, this talented group of actors are sticking to what they know many people like, a good night of quality entertainment, with some laughs along the way.

Andy Sanders and Bill Marriott from Super Drama are donating funds from their latest production to Kidney Research UK EMN-181109-171058009

Three kitchens, three Christmases and three married middle class couples combine in three acts, to provide this tale of the rise and demise of different social classes. Set in the early 1970s, Ayckbourn captures the essence of life at the time, and cleverly shows what went on beneath the happy exteriors of the 70s’ middle-class.

Without giving too much away, the play shows the unstoppable rise of Sidney Hopcroft, who starts out as a small tradesman nervously entertaining, along with his mercilessly bullied, housework obsessed wife Jane.

Also featured are the toffish bank manager Ronald Brewster-Wright and his alcoholic wife Marion, and finally architect Geoffrey Jackson and his emotionally-scarred wife Eve.

By the second act Sidney is “up and coming”, and by the third act the complete reversal of social values is revealed as he quite literally has everyone ‘dancing to his tune’.

This well-structured play also quickly became famous for its middle act: one in which the wife of a philandering architect tries to kill herself in her own kitchen only to be thwarted by her guests, who repeatedly misinterpret her actions.

This play blends tragic well with some good comedy moments, and does a very entertaining job of portraying the culture of its time.

Tickets cost £10 from the Key box office, and online at www.vivacity-peterborough.com.

Profits from SuperDrama shows go to local charities - last time it was local Macmillan. This time, their chosen charity is Kidney Research, so SuperDrama are keen to see sell out performances.

Funds also come from sponsorship, so any local businesses who may be interested in supporting a group dedicated to inspiring through drama and raising funds for local charities, should contact Andy Sanders on 07751 747713 or Tracey Brittle on 07814 137443. To get involved tou can also contact Andy or Tracey.