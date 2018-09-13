Peterborough’s former Broadway Theatre set to re-open with shows lined up

The newly renamed Broadway Theatre is set to host its first shows since being forced to close due to the financial struggles of the previous management team.

Now called The Peterborough Theatre, the iconic venue will open its doors to the public once again next month with its current operators adamant that the troubled venue will continue to run until at least 2020.

The theatre has had years of financial difficulties, with the latest problems leading to the previous management company Performance Art Ventures C.I.C (PAV), whose chief executive was Mark Ringer, being removed.

PAV owes £68,000 in business rates to Peterborough City Council and is alleged to owe thousands of pounds to promoters.

The theatre in Broadway is now being managed by the Dawe Charitable Trust, which leases it from owner Rinaldo Fasulo and used to sub-lease it to PAV. Trustee Pete Dawe hopes that the renaming of the theatre will “draw a line on its history and emphasise that it is Peterborough’s theatre”.

The first confirmed show for the new Peterborough Theatre is called Peterborough Alive and will run on Saturday, October 13.

The charity musical concert is being organised by The Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of Grace Parish, Peterborough.

Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Chris Ash and Mayoress Doreen Roberts are both due to attend the concert which will last from noon to 8pm.

Attendance is free, but visitors have to book tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/peterborough-alive-concert-2018-registration-46807079234=eac2.

Mr Dawe has previously promised that all future ticketing by his trust will be carried out online so people can be assured that they get their money back if a show is cancelled.

It follows numerous people who bought tickets for shows at the Broadway through the box office finding that they were not due a refund once the theatre closed due to its money problems.

Other events scheduled for the theatre include the Polish Star Festiwal 2018 on Sunday, November 18, and a play from the Revellers called ‘Keep Mum’ which will run from September 27 to 29.

In addition, the Peterborough Jazz Club will be performing at the theatre, and further shows are also being promised. The trust said a new website will also be up and running soon.

Mr Dawe recently said bookings for private events, including Christmas parties, are being taken and discussions are at an early stage with a national promoter who may take on the theatre permanently.

He added: “We are looking to set up a Peterborough lead group to help us secure the theatre for Peterborough permanently. Please email theatre@dawe.co.uk if you are interested in being involved.

“While we have a very challenging set of circumstances, be assured the theatre will not close at least until September 2020, and longer, if the people of Peterborough support it.”

RELATED

Former managers of Broadway Theatre owe £68,000 to Peterborough City Council

Peterborough’s Broadway Theatre renamed to ‘draw a line on its history’