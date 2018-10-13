Peterborough’s former Broadway Theatre set for first big stage performance since re-opening

The former Broadway Theatre is set to hold its first big stage performance since its previous management company ran into major financial difficulties.

Now renamed as the Peterborough Theatre, it will host charity music concert Peterborough Alive tonight (Saturday, October 13), while next month John Challis, aka Boycie from Only Fools and Horses, will be performing in The Broadway Suite.

Mr Challis is urging people to move on from the theatre’s troubled past. He said: “There are so many alternatives, like TV, computers, smartphones and so on, that it’s become more difficult for theatres to stay afloat. I’d encourage people to get behind their local theatre and support it so that it remains open.

“I can’t comment on what happened before, but I hope people come along to the show on November 14 and have a great time.”

The theatre was previously managed by Performance Art Ventures C.I.C (PAV), whose chief executive was Mark Ringer, when it ran into huge financial problems, with £68,000 owed in unpaid business rates to Peterborough City Council and numerous customers left out of pocket due to shows being cancelled.

The show’s promoter said the 13 tickets bought through the box office when PAV was in charge will be honoured.

A theatre spokesman said talks are in progress with regards to new management of the venue. A new website has also been launched at: www.peterboroughtheatre.co.uk/.

Ian Knibbs, marketing and fundraising manager at YMCA Trinity Group, said: “YMCA Trinity Group is proud to be a key part of Peterborough Alive. This new and exciting music event directly reflects YMCA’s work within our community by helping us in building proactive and sustainable communities with an emphasis on supporting young people, helping them to realise their full potential on their journey from dependence to independence.

“Peterborough Alive will bring people together from all backgrounds and cultures from across Peterborough and aims to highlight the cultural diversity in our city and support community cohesion.”