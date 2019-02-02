Peterborough children can look forward to a visit from Sooty and his friends

Following an exciting 2018 in which the nation’s favourite yellow magic bear Sooty celebrated his 70th birthday, he’ll be joined by Sweep, Soo and his TV pal Richard Cadell when he brings Sooty’s Magic Show to the Key Theatre in Peterborough on April 17.

Sooty’s TV presenter of 20 years Richard says the Peterborough audience is set to be an unmissable treat for the whole family.

So, what kind of mischief can the audience expect from Sooty, Sweep and Soo in Sooty’s Magic Show?

“This is Sooty doing what he does best – magic. So the audience can expect to be saying “Izzy whizzy let’s get busy” a great deal,” says Richard.

“Sooty will be performing some amazing tricks including sawing a lady in half, floating a child from the audience, and making it snow! Sweep will be getting in the way with his own disastrous magic tricks most of which revolve around sausages.”

Special guests will be circus stars Michael Jordan and Fantasie De La Nuit.

“Michael Jordan is an amazing circus artist and a fabulous magician. So with Sooty’s help he will be performing some large-scale Las Vegas style illusions along with some incredible juggling and circus tricks,” added Richard. “Fantasie De La Nuit will allow Sooty and Sweep to perform some incredible tricks using the magic of ultraviolet light. It has to be seen to be believed.

“Performing live is what we love most. Of course, making the television show is a lot of fun but Sooty has always been at his best in front of a live audience where he can make not only the children laugh, but all the adults too. Plus after each performance there is a chance for everybody to meet Sooty and it’s always such a pleasure to meet fans old and new.”

Richard has his own theory on the secret to Sooty’s longevity.

“ Simplicity,” he said. “After all he is a teddy bear and most children receive a teddy bear as their first

ever toy so it’s very easy to see why children fall in love with Sooty very quickly. And now of course it’s the grandparents that are introducing their grandchildren to the same little teddy bear that made them laugh also.

“And it hasn’t changed. I’m still performing the same routines that Harry Corbett performed 70 years ago, and they still make children scream with laughter.”

