Meet Selladoor Worldwide, the new managers of Peterborough’s former Broadway Theatre

Peterborough’s former Broadway Theatre will be run by a new management team, marking a fresh chapter in history of the troubled venue.

It was announced today (Tuesday, March 5) that Selladoor Worldwide will take on the theatre’s sub-lease from September, with the iconic venue in Broadway renamed as Peterborough New Theatre.

The company was set up in 2009 by co-founders David Hutchinson and Phillip Rowntree.

It was originally known as Sell a Door Theatre Company producing one-nighters around the UK.

Since that time the company has enjoyed a huge expansion and was listed at number 38 in The Stage 100’s 2019 list of most influential people working in the performing arts industry.

It now produces several shows a year which tour both in the UK and overseas.

This included Of Mice and Men and Madagascar A Musical Adventure! in 2018, and Jersey Boys and The Producers in 2017.

Selladoor has offices in Bangkok, Thailand, and New York.

It has taken over the running of three theatres before becoming involved in the Broadway: Queen’s Theatre and The Landmark in north Devon, and Pavilion Theatre in Blackpool, in partnership with the Blackpool Entertainment Company.

It has also launched its own pantomime division alongside Immersion Theatre called Prime Pantos.

