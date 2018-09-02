Funding for Peterborough’s Key Theatre to install new sound system

Vivacity’s Key Theatre in Embankment Road is to receive £2,500 to install a hearing loop in its studio theatre, making the venue’s programme even more accessible to the local community.

The money is being donated by the Theatres Trust - the national advisory public body for theatres - through the UK Small Grants Scheme, which was launched in 2012.

The scheme receives support from the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation and Charles Michael Holloway Charitable Trust.

A hearing loop is a special type of sound system for use by people with hearing aids.

Tom Stickland, theatres adviser at the Theatres Trust, said: “Ensuring everyone can enjoy theatre is at the heart of the Theatres Trust’s mission, so we are delighted to be able to fund the installation of a hearing loop at the Vivacity Key Theatre’s studio space.”

The Key Theatre opened in 1973 and last year welcomed more than 70,000 customers through its doors.