The weekend starts here - what’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

Look out for a fun afternoon and evening raising money for The Green Backyard, featuring live music, DJs, poetry and amazing food at The Ostrich in Peterborough on Saturday.

Thursday, March 1

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 2nd

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Gone To The Dogs. Rock covers; something for everyone – from Hendrix and the Kinks to Chilli Peppers and the Foo Fighters.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Jamie Thurston at 8.30pm . Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE MOTIVATORS. 9pm (reunion gig with all five original members - the only gig of 2018). Free admission.

The Burghley Club: One Eyed cats. 9pm. Free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 3rd

Live Music

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: A fun afternoon and evening raising money for The Green Backyard, featuring live music, DJs, poetry and amazing food made with love from the GBY and Resist! Vegan Kitchen. Live music from Jordy from A Great Notion; DJ DAYGLOW JOE; A Man Called Horse; LOAE; Simon Piper; Gin and Yonic.

Mama Liz’s Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: Scary Clown Presents gig featuring The Amsterdam Redlight District (France - pictured)), 8pm. Tickets £7 in advance, £8 on the door. Plus Spoilers (Kent), Smart Alex (Kent), and Distorted Idols (Peterborough). 14+ with adult.

The Burghley Club: The Depps. 9 pm. Free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Laurie Haley Duo at 8.30pm . Guests £2.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE JUNK PUPPETS. 9pm (80s tribute band). Free admission.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: HARMONY, 8-15 till late. Everyone welcome.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 4th

Live Music

Frothblowers, Werrington: Keith Luckey (3pm). An hour of sweet acoustic tunes, just man and guitar.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: MARK SPAFFORD, Ballroom and Sequence. 7-30 till 10-30pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Be part of the World’s Biggest Pub Quiz. Pub Aid charity quiz night for Prostate Cancer. Start 8pm – arrive early for a table.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm.

The Prince of Wales Feathers: Quiz

Monday 5th

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Open mic night starting at 8pm. Run by local musician Stacey Louth. All welcome – to play or to just listen.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

Tuesday 6th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Events

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 7th

Live Music

The Beehive: Open mic every Wednesday from 8pm.

Quizzes

Frothblowers Werrington: Be part of the World’s Biggest Pub Quiz. Pub Aid charity quiz night for Little Miracles. Starts at 7pm – arrive early to get a seat.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.