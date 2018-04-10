The Voice UK is coming to Peterborough - apply now

The Voice UK has begun looking for next year's vocal superstar - and is coming to Peterborough.

Auditions for the hit TV show will take place at The Met Lounge in Bridge Street, Peterborough, on Tuesday April 17 from 7pm.

Entrants will be asked to prepare one track with wither their own instrumental accompaniment or backing track.

To enter The Voice UK you must be 16 years old or over on October 1 2018. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult to enter the Met Lounge.

For more details email info@metlounge.co.uk or apply via the website where more information is also available - http://www.itv.com/thevoice/apply