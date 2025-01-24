The Traitors final: viewers label winner ‘worst contestant ever’ after BBC final
- Fans react to the final of The Traitors on BBC One.
- Many have vented their frustrations over the result.
- Here’s what the reaction has been like on social media.
The Traitors fans have taken to social media to vent after the conclusion of season three. Many have not been happy with how the result turned out.
How have fans reacted to the result of the final?
Taking to social media fans vented frustration over the winners. One wrote: “Leanne and Jake ended up being the biggest traitors of all.”
Others were left frustrated, with one person calling Leanne the “worst contestant ever”. Adding: “She was rude to everyone and had a stinking attitude.”
Another echoed: “She literally caused so many arguments and was unpleasant the whole way through.” One wrote: “Leanne didn't deserve to win that.”
A person wrote: “Gutted for Alexander and how Leanne treated him.” And another said: “The outcome was predictable from yesterday but my head is so hot at Leanne celebrating that hard after robbing two fellow faithfuls of that money.”
One added: “Glad Jake won he deserved it, but Leanne man she proper burns your head.” However, offering a different point of view, a user said: “I'm glad the way the game ended. Leanne and Jake deserved it in the end.”
In a similar vein, one person wrote: “I’m happy for Leanne and Jake considering what they’re going to use the money for. But I'm so gutted for Alexander and Frankie. I really wanted Frankie to win.”
