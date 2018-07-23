The Stringlers launch new season at Peterborough church

A new season of Tuesdays Till Two lunchtime concerts begins this week in city centre church St John the Baptist Peterborough.

The six-week season of 45 minute long concerts includes three debut appearances, starting with the first concert at 1pm on the 24th, which features popular local string quartet The Stringlers (pictured).

Their arrangements of rock and pop classics including Coldplay, David Bowie, Guns and Roses and of course The Stranglers give new meaning to the term “classical music” and have delighted festivalgoers at both Peterborough Beer Festival and the Green Festival in recent years.

They will be followed a week later by singers from Apollo Opera, who will be performing an audience-pleasing selection of arias, duets and trios from operas such as Carmen, Rigoletto and Barber of Seville.

The season also includes two recitals on the superb Steinway piano at St John’s. On August 7 Alasdair Cameron, one of Scotland’s foremost pianists, will make his debut, while August 21 sees the return of Peterborough-born Richard Allum, when he’ll play one of Bach’s English Suites and Beethoven’s Pathétique Sonata.

In between comes an unusual solo viola concert, at which debut performer Leon King will perform works by Hindemith and Bach, and also one of his own compositions.

The season ends on August 28, when Bruce Burbidge, Deirdre Culloty and Rowena Bass return with a concert of music for piano, flute and harp, after setting a new lunchtime audience record of more than 150 last year.

All the concerts are free, although audience members are invited to make a donation when they leave to help to fund future concerts.

For further information about the concerts visit the St Johns CIC website at http://stjohnscic.wordpress.com/ or its facebook page https://www.facebook.com/EventsAtStJohns