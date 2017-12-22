The return of Peterborough’s classic alternative club nights

Tonight (Friday) sees the first in a series of Classic Peterborough Alternative Club nights with the return after a five year hiatus of CODE RED – which ran every Friday night at The Park /Club Rev.

Code Red swings into the Met Lounge for a pre-Christmas Friday night takeover, with all the original DJs (Big Gaz, Danny Sambuca, Zombie Chris) from its days as the resident alt club night at the Park Road venue.

Code Red nights are always about creating a fun party atmosphere, so the music policy is diverse and quirky, and the tunes on the CR play list range from the 60s to the 00s. Expect to hear your favourite metal, punk & rock floor fillers, mixed in with cult movie tracks, absolute pop gems, soul nuggets and some all time classic alternative anthems! Deftones to Madonna, Metallica to James Brown, The Kinks to the Beastie Boys.

Christmas gets underway tonight at the Solstice with a live show from Noasis.

They will be performing in the SolGarden from 10.30pm.

There is a big Bubble Reunion event on Saturday in the SolGarden & Eden. Join the founder and head man of Bubble Mr Marc Jameson who will be joined by DJ Jeremy Healy plus Bubble resident Steve Andrews and Barry B for a night of Bubble anthems from early 90s to beginning of 00s.

Eden room during the night we will be spinning all the best tunes from the days of Westside Bar & The Bar with guest DJ’s Simon Baker & Eddie Nash with DJ Alessandro Vacca.

And on Sunday, dance yourself into Christmas Day in the SolGarden with the Queen of Kiss FM Neev Spencer. One of Kiss’ top DJs, she will be playing alongside Alessandro Vacca for another top night of house and dance anthems.

Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve, Eclectic Ballroom will be in charge of the decks at The Lightbox on Bridge Street, playing their marvelous mix of soul, funk and disco. The bubbles will be on ice and wonderful cocktails ready to go.

At midnight guests will be able to go and see the fireworks at Peterborough Cathedral with a pass to get back in afterwards.

Tickets are £10 each including a glass of prosecco on arrival.