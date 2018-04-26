The pick of the things to do this week in and around Peterborough

Take Note Choir Concert

Queen Katharine Academy, April 28

Queensgate

The community choir’s programme is called ‘Love Songs through the Ages,’ and consists of choral music composed over nearly 1,000 years and sung by the 50+ strong mixed choir. The concert is the brainchild of Take Note’s musical director Adam Wills Begley, a graduate of Yale, and accompanist is James Bowstead. There’ll also be a contribution by two very exciting choirs from the Ken Stimpson Community School - the School Choir itself and the A Capella Group.

Tickets: 07907 166834.

WAW Wrestling

The Broadway, May 3

An evening of World Association of Wrestling action with the Knight Family, Bram, Brody Steel and Doug Williams.

Tickets on 01733 306071

Oti Mabuse and Ian Waite

The Cresset, tonight

Get set for Strictly! Dancing pros Ian and Oti will deliver an exciting night of high-intensity dance, performing a showcase spectacular designed to dazzle and delight.

www.cresset.co.uk

Mamma Mia - Open Air Cinema

Ferry Meadows, April 28

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) hosts an open air cinema experience - which promises to be full of fun, with a live band to entertain until the film begins. In addition there will be hot food and drinks, or guests are welcome to take a picnic.

Polly West, EACH Cambridgeshire Community Fundraiser, said: “All money raised will help us continue providing care for children with life-threatening conditions across the region and support for their families.”

gates open at 6.30pm. The film will start at around 8pm.

The Ultimate Commitments and Blues Brothers Experience

The Cresset, April 28

Hear the greatest songs from two cult films, as the 12-piece band recreates the iconic atmosphere of a live performance of The

Commitments and The Blues Brothers, and puts them together to create two

fantastic tribute shows in one memorable evening of foot-tapping, singalong entertainment.

www.cresset.co.uk

Tony Stockwell

The Broadway, May 3

An Evening of Psychic Mediumship with one of the country’s most well known and respected mediums. He uses his Special Gift to help people in their quest for consolation.

www.broadwaypeterboroug.co.uk

Jasper Carrott’s Stand up and Rock

East of England Arena and Event Centre, April 28

The legendary comedian is back live on stage with a new stand up show, and performing alongside his musical compatriots who have been rockin’ audiences all over the world. Joining Jasper is Bev Bevan, the legendary drummer and founding member of The Move and ELO who, as well as being Jasper’s mate, has rock star credentials that most only dream of.

www.eastofenglandarena.com

Jon Boden and the Remnant Kings

The Key Theatre, April 29

Singer and exhilarating multi-instrumentalist Jon Boden is best known as the lead singer of the progressive folk juggernaut Bellowhead. Now he is touring with his new band The Remnant Kings.

vivacity.org

Art exhibition

The Ostrich, North Street, May 3

Tatooist Tom Yaxley will showcase his other-worldly, prismatic, metaphysical artwork in the latest display from artists in the community. Until then you can view the psychedelic works of Nik Gernert.

battlelinespboro@gmail.com

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Daphne,31 is the story of a Londoner whose busy days, hectic nights, friends, people, lovers, are all welcome distractions from the constant and creeping feeling that her life is somehow stuck. Too young too settle quietly, too old to keep on messing about without aim.

www.peterborough-artscinema.co.uk

Walk

Riverford Organic Farm, Sacrewell, May 2

The first of a series of summer walks starts 5pm.

www.riverford.co.uk

Sprung at Queensgate

Queensgate Centre, April 28 and 29

Spring has officially sprung, and to celebrate the new season of fashion, shoppers at Queensgate Shopping Centre are invited to explore its sensational style garden.

‘Sprung at Queensgate’ creates a stunning visual fiesta of cascading roses, flower walls and blossoming corners into Central Square, designed to simulate every sense by building four different gardens, waiting to be explored.

The main Rose Garden is where stylists and beauty experts combine to give advice and tips on the S/S18 trends, latest looks and how to create a confident new stand out style this summer. Customers can treat themselves to a free makeup masterclass and relax on a grass sofa or beanbag while style experts showcase key looks for the season.

Children are invited to join Sprung at Queensgate event and take part in flower pot decorating, planting seeds and learn about edible plants in the Herb Garden, while fashionistas take a selfie on the garden swing.