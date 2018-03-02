The pick of the things to do in Peterborough this week

A firm favourite on the local climbing scene, Peterborough Climbing Wall at Bretton Gate will again be hosting its annual bouldering competition on Sunday from 6pm to 9pm.

Climbers can test their skills against the imagination of the resident route setters and see how many of the 30 boulder problems they can complete.

With five entry categories the competition is open all abilities.

Open - For all genders and ages. This is the one you want to win as the prizes for this category get dished out first.

Ladies - open to ladies only.

Youth - For young climbers of 16 years and under.

Veteran - For climbers of 45 years old and over.

Novice - All ages and genders who have been climbing for less than 6 months. Climbers must be aged 5 and older and accompanied by an adult with relevant climbing experience if under 14.

Entry is £7 on the door with £1 from every entry going to Mountain Rescue.

Visit www.peterboroughclimbingwall.co.uk/bouldering-competition for details.

Rapper Sword Dancing Taster Day

Childers Sports & Social Club, Whittlesey, March 3

The Rockingham Rapper Sword Dancers are inviting you to join them in a day of workshops and taster sessions, where you can learn this fast paced, energetic and spectacular style of dance. The event is free and open to all aged 16 years and over.

www.rockinghamrapper.org.uk

Hazel Hurdle Course

Ferry Meadows Country Park, March 6

Learn how to select the material from hazel growing in the park and the techniques to create your very own hurdle, in this workshop. The hurdle will then be yours to take home.

www.neneparktrust.org.uk

The Fine Art Of Punk & New Wave

Sycamore Mini Showrooms, March 2

The showrooms will be transformed into a stunning art gallery, featuring the work of 1970s’ New Musical Express (NME) photographers Chalkie Davies and Denis O’Regan.

www.offbeatlounge.co.uk/artofpunk.

YMCA Clubbathon

Queen Katharine Academy, March 3

This charity fitness event that’s storming the nation is returning to Peterborough. The clubbercise class will be taught in an a lively atmosphere of disco lights, lasers and flashing glow sticks, all set to uplifting club tunes.

www.ymcatrinity.org.uk.

Son Yambu In Concert

Crowland Abbey, March 4

Son Yambu are a new generation of Cuban musicians, playing an authentic fusion of Spanish and African rhythms, which gives this irresistible music a contemporary edge.

www.crowlandabbey.org.uk

PMW Live Music Night

The Parkway Sports & Social Club, March 2

Peterborough’s Most Wanted in conjunction with PCRFM 103.2, are putting on a live music event to raise money for the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. A number of artists are performing and there is a recommended donation of £3.00 on entry.

www.facebook.com/peterboroughsmostwanted

Willow Garden Structures Workshop

Flag Fen, March 9

Using a few basic basketry techniques, learn how to make a variety of useful, natural looking items for your garden with expert weaver Sue Kirk. The workshop is suitable for beginners, and you can expect to take home at least two items.

vivacity.org

Mapestry

Exhibition Room, Cathedral Visitor Centre, Mar 6- Apr 4

Commissioned by Froglife, Mapestry is a series of 12 textile panels illustrating the River Nene and its wildlife, history and culture. Textile artist, Liliane Taylor and local communities worked together to create the tapestry.

www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

The East of England Model Show

Queen Katherine Academy, March 4

Peterborough Scale Model Club presents the annual East of England Model Show, featuring hundreds of detailed models of aircraft, vehicles, ships and railways. All proceeds will be going to charity.

www.peterboroughscalemodels.co.uk

Unsung Heroes

Peterborough Cathedral , March 8

There will be two special tours of the cathedral to mark International Women’s Day. From St Kyneburgha to Tudor royalty and a First World War nurse, hear the incredible stories of these remarkable women.

www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk