The nine best things to do in Peterborough this week

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Aldo Zilli- famed for his TV appearances and string of Zilli-themed restaurants - will share his culinary expertise and sign books for Italian food lovers at the Italian Festival in Peterborough’s Cathedral Square on saturday and Sunday.

The free event will also feature an Italian market, classic Italian cars and motorcycles, confectionery, ice-cream, pasta, football, scooters and much more.

Mick Miller

www.peterborough.gov.uk

Bat hunt

Sacrewell Farm, September 8

Search for bats around Sacrewell with the organised bat walk from 7.30pm. Antony from the Cambridgeshire Bat Group will be leading a sunset organised walk searching for bat habitats and discussing their benefit to farming. The event is open to all ages and pre-booking is necessary.

Julie

Book at www.sacrewell.org.uk

Talk

Peterborough Civic Society, September 10

Charlie Kitchin, site manager of the RSPB Nene Washes Reserve, will be speaking about the Nene Washes Reserve. The meeting commences at 7.30pm and takes place at St Marks Church Hall, Lincoln Road, Peterborough.Entrance is free to members and non-members are requested to make a minimum £3 donation.

peterboroughcivicsociety.org.uk

Mick Miller

Stamford Corn Exchange, September 7

Mick works all over the world and is a firm favourite on the luxury cruise liners. He is back in the UK for his “Back from Vegas” Tour. Mick’s special guest for the tour is the hilarious, Billy Hunter. This will be a great night out filled with fun and laughter.

www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Lewis Harlock: Neurotica

The Brewery Tap, September 12

Through poetry and stand- up, spoken word artist Lewis Harlock uses his debut show to explore his break up, breakdowns, attitudes to modern love, and relationship with his own problematic mind. And booze. So much booze.

With support from Jonni Binbagz.

Tickets £5, doors 8pm

Billy Pearce

Bourne Corn Exchange, September 7

With that famous spikey hair and cheeky smile, you never know what Billy is going to

do or say next. with his hilarious and extremely energetic comedy. His hilarious new show, An Adult Evening with Billy Pearce promises to be “naughty but seriously funny”.

wwwguildhallartscentre.com

Sun Records: The Concert

The Cresset, September 13

The legendary record label that brought you Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny

Cash, Roy Orbison, Carl Perkins, Rufus Thomas and scores more rockin’ pioneers, comes to life live on stage with a multi-talented cast of singers and a supporting cast of amazing

musicians.

www.cresset.co.uk

Chris Ramsey

Key Theatre, September 9

Critically acclaimed and award winning comedian, host of his own TV entertainment show and stand-up success on Comedy Central, Celebrity Juice regular, and the only person to ever put Katie Hopkins in her place; Chris Ramsey returns with his Just Happy To get Out of The House Tour.

vivacity.org

Flower Festival

All Saints Church , Park Rd, Sept 8 and 9

As well as opening for the Heritage Open Days event, the church will be holding its annual flower festival, 11-4pm on Saturday; 12-4pm on Sunday.