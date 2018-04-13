The Members and The Face live and loud at the Met

The Met in Peterborough has something for punks and mods tonight (Friday) with both The Members and The Face “live and loud”.

The Members had one of the classic hits of the original Punk/New Wave era in the late 70s with Sound Of the Suburbs, which charted at number 12 in 1979.

They also had further hits with Offshore Banking Business and Solitary Confinement, all taken from their acclaimed album At the Chelsea Nightclub which reached the top 50 in the album charts.

Expect plenty of energy, power and passion from The Members as well as The Face who are supporting

Also formed in the late 70s, The Face are a classic Mod Revival band who played their original songs, influenced by 60s’ bands like The Kinks and Small Faces, on the London circuit in 1979/80, headlining and supporting among others Paul Jones and The Blues Band, The Purple Hearts, Squire and Small Hours. The band have recently supported From The Jam and Secret Affair at The Junction in Cambridge.

Tickets from www.skiddle.com/e/13127779.

Folkies won’t want to miss an appearance by Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman at Stamford Arts Centre next week (20th).

The Dartmoor-based husband and wife have twice won the coveted Best Duo title at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards (2016 and 2013), and consistently delivering assured, distinctive performances, whether live, or recorded.

Over two decades of performance they have never been trapped in a groove – always bold and innovative, mixing traditional song arrangements with (increasingly) their self-penned material which reels from the bitter to the sweet, the wry to the sad, the political to the passive, across folk, rock, country and blues genres.

Tickets from 01780 763203 or www.stamfordartscentre.com