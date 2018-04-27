The Brays are back in town and so are the Rude Boys

Peterborough Indie-rockers The Brays will be performing in the SolGarden at the Solstice tonight (Friday).

The unsigned five-piece band, who both write and play their own songs, have been around the live music circuit for quite a few years and have a loyal folowing.

As well as The Brays, followed by resident DJ Alessandro Vacca, in the SolGarden, inside The Solstice there will be Commercial Dance & Essential R&B with DJ Jake Baines, and in Harry’s it will be Party Anthems with with DJ Kizzy & Guests. It’s free before 10.30pm.

Upstairs in the Radius, there’s bluebeat, ska, rocksteady and 2tone with the Rude Boys Reunion Part 3, from 9pm. Music will come from DJ Milky, Usual Suspects and DJ Ezzer.

Tickets on 07525 401302 or 07979 140352.

On Saturday, SolGarden Terrace Sessions features Platinum London Radio with resident DJ Alessandro Vacca plus 2 guest DJs - DPET & Chris Saunders.

There is also music in Eden, The Solstice and Harry’s .

For something a little more tranquil, the Stamford International Music Festival got under way today (Friday).

It is a three-day celebration of chamber music old and new.

With five thrilling concerts set over a long day weekend, there is something to satisfy veteran music-lovers and newcomers alike.

The exciting programme includes major works from the traditional chamber music canon - from Schubert’s ‘Death and the Maiden’ to Barber’s ‘Adagio for Strings’ - alongside the opportunity to hear world-famous pianist Clara Rodriguez performing the greats of South American music, plus musicians from USA, France, Greece, Slovenia and UK including organiser Freya Goldmark.

To find out more go to https://simfestival.com/