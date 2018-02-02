The best things to do this week in and around Peterborough

The Ghost’s Touch - There are three opportunities to see this haunting play by John Goodrum based on the chilling tale by Wilkie Collins, the author of The Woman In White at the Key theatre on February 5 and 6.

Guided walk with a ranger

The Sixten

Ferry Meadows, Feb 6, 1pm to 3.30pm.

Join Ian Lowe for a guided walk around Ferry Meadows and the surrounding area, pointing out areas of interest along the four mile route, asking him questions along the way. Meet at the Visitor Centre, from 1pm to 3.30pm, and the cost is £2. Booking is essential.

Contact 01733 234193 for further details.

Vivaldi’s Gloria

The guided ranger walk

Peterborough Cathedral, Feb 3

As part of their 8-concert UK tour, The Sixteen are coming to Peterborough Cathedral to perfom Vivaldi’s Gloria. Composed in 1700s’ Venice, its distinct melodies and rhythm give the classic choral work universal appeal.

peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Funhouse Comedy Club

South Holland Centre, Feb 2

Spalding’s popular comedy event returns with three comedians. Headlining is comic storyteller Andrew Bird who has supported Rhod Gilbert on tour. as well as writing for 8/10 Cats and Mock the Week. Also on the bill is Duncan Oakley. Tickets are £10/£12.50 on the night.

southhollandcentre.co.uk

Thomas Cook Lecture

Peter borough Muesuem, Feb 6

As part of the Museum Society’s lecture series, Paul Smith will deliver a lecture enitled ‘Thomas Cook and the Origins of Popular Tourism’

vivacity-peterborough.com

Kathryn Scott

Stamford Arts Centre, Feb 3

As Kathryn approaches her 60th birthday, she tours the UK with a recital programme, and now the critically acclaimed pianist is coming to Stamford. She has developed a career as a concerto soloist, a chamber musician, in solo recitals and as the director of music festivals in Manchester and Siena, as well as recording a large and eclectic body of work.

www.stamfordartscentre.co.uk

Men United in Song introduction sessions

Key Theatre, Feb 1, 2 and 3

Absolutely no previous experience is required to join, just a willingness to get stuck in and give it a go - working towards a concert on April 14 raising money for Prostate Cancer UK.

For further information contact Jo on 01733 425194.