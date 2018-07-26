The best things to do in Peterborough this week

Prepare to be taken back in time, back to Medeshamstede, when Peterborough was born, as Queensgate Shopping Centre puts on a week-long celebration and festivities to mark the 900th anniversary of the city

From Monday to Sunday, step into a medieval village, complete with a castle and towering turrets, in Central Square.

Peter Pan at Sacrewell

Walk across the drawbridge, through the giant gates and into the courtyard where real knights, villagers and churchmen go about their daily lives.

The grand hall houses a giant banquet table, creating the perfect setting for activities to take part in, such as bread making, crown and shield making workshops, Merlin’s spell school, dressing up, stories of bravery and valour and much more.

Watch Knights of the Round Table battle with incredible sword skills, listen to traditional harps and folk music, and for those that have been naughty, it’s off to the village stocks.

www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk/whats-on

Making clay animals at sacrewell

Peter Pan: The Musical

Sacrewell Farm, July 28

Immersion Theatre invite you to soar away to Neverland as they bring their most magical musical to date, PETER PAN. Get ready to think happy thoughts and fly high as the mischievous Peter embarks on an awfully big adventure, introducing the Darling children to the Lost Boys, Tinkerbell, the hilarious Smee, and a host of other exciting characters before facing the most feared villain of them all, Captain Hook!

The stage is set beside the mill stream at Sacrewell, beneath the boughs of the willow tree, with the sloping bank providing a gradual slope to set up your picnic blankets.

The mobile rock wall

and low-backed chairs on. The performance is recommended for ages 4+ and will continue even if the weather is wet so please ensure you come prepared. You are welcome to bring your own picnic or to purchase snacks at Sacrewell on the night. Book your tickets online. Children £8, Adult £10, Family £32

Tuesdays Till Two

St John’s Church, city centre, July 31

Apollo Opera will be performing an audience-pleasing selection of arias, duets and trios from operas such as Carmen, Rigoletto and Barber of Seville.

Family Circus Day

From 1pm

Make a Clay Farm Animal

Sacrewel Farm, July 27

Get hands-on with one of the oldest art forms on the planet. Simple clay, made from water and earth, has been used to make pots, ceramics and decorative items for thousands of years. In our children’s workshops this summer, you will create your own farm animal from air-drying clay with the help of Richard Gibson, who has 20 years of experience as a practising ceramicist and sculptor.

Book at sacrewell.org.uk

Open Gardens

Peakirk, July 29

Check out some stunning village gardens. Tickets cost £4 and proceeds go to Sue Ryder and Peakirk Church.

Tea and cakes will be on sale at the village hall.

1pm to 5pm

Wild Wednesday

Ferry Meadows, August 1

Children and adults are welcome to come and join the drop-in session where they will get to create some seasonal and wild crafts.

10am-2pm at the Discovery den

Last Minute Brigade

The Broadway, July 27

Anthemic rock to indie pop, the band will be playing covers to overload your senses.

Doors 7.30pm.

Family Fun day

Huntingdon Market Square, July 28

From 10am to 4pm activities for all the family including The Playbus, a climbing wall, electric go-karts, free facepainting and Dave the Balloon Man. There’s also a children’s roundabout and a bungee trampoline for some thrills and spills.

huntingdonfirst.co.uk

Family Circus Day

Ayscoughfee Gardens, August 2

Have a go at juggling, plate spinning, unicycle, stilt walking, aerial circus skills and circus crafts. These activities are free.

12noon to 6.30pm

Sausage and Cider Festival

East of England Arena, July 27-29

Food and drink galore plus entertainment from more than a dozen tribute acts over three days and fun for the young ones - softplay, workshops and games.

sausageandciderfestival.com

NHS 70th birthday party

Central Park, July 28

Come along and join the celebration of the National Health Service’s 70th birthday with a family fun day from 11am to 4pm. There will be lots of free activities for all ages including laser quest, a giant slide, face painting, arts and crafts, hook a duck and tincan alley.