The best things to do in Peterborough this week

Peterborough’s Cathedral Square will be taken over by the Armed Forces Day celebration and the annual Polish Festival this weekend.

Polish Festival

Armed Forces day on Cathedral Square.

Cathedral Square, July 1

Peterborough’s Polish Festival offers something for all the family with traditional Polish cuisine, folk bands, children’s karate and colourfully dressed performers.

From 10am to 4pm

Armed Forces Day

Vivil War re-enactment coming to Huntingdon

Cathedral Square, June 30

A chance to show your support for the armed forces with a day of fun for all - miltary band, parade, performances, military vehicles, a climbing wall, tea dance, concert band, choirs, dancers, 1940s sing a long.

From 10am to 4pm

Summer Nights Beach Party

The Cresset, June 29

Celebrate summer and make the most of the longest days of the year at the Summer Nights Beach Party, celebrating 40 years of the iconic film Grease. Fancy dress is a must, whether you don your best beachwear, or fancy becoming a T-Bird or a Pink Lady for thenight.

www.cresset.co.uk

Twist and Shout

Key Theatre, June 30

The greatest musical era of the 20th century comes alive with a nostalgic and fun packed musical journey through the sights and sounds of the swinging 60s.

This musical powerhouse of a show starts with the explosion of Brit Pop in 1962 through to the era of Flower Power and Free Love of the late sixties.

vivacity.org

Sequins and Suits

The Broadway Suite, June 30

An evening of song and entertainment from swing to musical theatre and beyond, featuring Calvin Lawrence, Daniel McCelland, Danny Shackell and Amanda Villamayor accompanied by the Steve Hession Band.

broadwaypeterborough.co.uk

Cresset Comedy Club

The Cresset, June 29

Featuring Tom Ward, one of the most original and distinctive acts in the country. A finalist in the BBC Radio New Comedy Award and voted Club Comic of the Year with a hilarious sideways take on the world and a terrifying haircut!

Also appearing are Leo Kearse, Scottish comedian of the Year and UK Pun Champion, and Erich McElroy. Your MC is Andrew Ryan.

www.cresset.co.uk

60th anniversary celebration

Christ The Carpenter Church, Welland, June 30 and July 1

There will a craft fair on Saturday with a number of stalls from various charities and other groups, a BBQ, Palmeston Ukulele Band, Silver Phoenix Band followed by a family disco from 6-9pm. On Sunday afternoon there will be a Teddy Bear’s Picnic and fancy dress competition with children’s entertainment including Dave the Clown.

Summer Fete

St Botolph’s Primary School, June 30

There will be fun for all the family including face painting, bouncy castle, BBQ, bar/drinks and raffle.

From 2.30pm to 3.30pm

Food and music

EMBE2GO, City Market, June 29

Enjoy the Afro-Caribbean flavours as Irie Man and EMBE2GO put on a special lunch with food, music and rum punch. Enjoy the sounds as you tuck into patties, jerk chicken, rice and peas and curried mutton.

From 12noon to 5pm

Re-enactment

Huntingdon, June 30

The town centre is going back 350 years as it is taken over by Oliver Cromwell’s soldiers in the opening shot for the 2018 Huntingdon-shire History Festival. Members of the Sealed Knot re-enactment group will be portraying Parliamentary soldiers during the English Civil War as part of a free event which runs from 11am until 4pm.