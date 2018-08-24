The best things to do in Peterborough this Bank Holiday weekend

It is the 23rd year of the Thorney Live Charity Music Festival in the grounds of Bedford Hall on Sunday, with the music getting under way at 12.30pm.

The line up is Gary Lee Ward, Americana, Another Girl Another Planet, The Money Shot, High Rollers, Outlaw Eagles and Up The Function.

Visitors to the Tim Peake exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral. EMN-181108-181056009

Admission is £10 per person, accompanied under 16s go free. There will be hot food, children’s inflatables, ice cream van, temporary body art and licensed bar. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food and drink and enjoy a picnic in the grounds of the Bedford Hall, Thorney. This year’s charities are Leukaemia UK, EACH (East Anglian Childrens Hospital) and Thorney Youth Project.

www.thorneylive.co.uk

Gin and Rum Festival

Peterborough Cathedral, August 24 and 25

The UK’s first Gin and Rum Festival tour is coming to Peterborough. Get ready to be spoilt for choice with over 60 different gins and 60 different rums, all easily found in one of the exclusive themed bars on display.

www. ginandrumfestival.com

Peterborough Beer Festival

The Embankment, until August 25

Hundreds of real ales, ciders, perries, wines and even a gin bar - not to mention lots of great live music tonight, Friday and Saturday.

www.beerfest.org.uk

Guys and Dolls

Key Theatre, until August 25

Kindred Drama bring you the classic musical romantic comedy, with a cast of almost 50 performers aged 14-21.

Tickets at vivacity.org

Tim Peake’s Spacecraft Exhibition

Peterborough Cathedral until November 5

The spacecraft which transported Tim Peake, the UK’s first European Space Agency astronaut, to and

from the Inter-national Space Station, is on show. Plus a unique virtual reality adventure, narrated by Tim Peake, recreates the experience of making the incredible 250-mile journey back down to Earth.

peterborough-cathedral.org

Flower Festival

Crowland Abbey, August 24-27

The theme is “famous pairs” so expect the likes of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert featured inside Crowland Abbey over the Bank Holiday weekend. Opening times 10am to 5pm, except Sunday when it will be open from 12.30pm.

BBQ Nights

The Broadway Suite, August 24

Soul food straight from the smoker with soul music by a DJ. Doors open 6pm, tickets £20.

bbq.nights@yahoo.com

Burghley Fine Food Fair

Burghley House, August 26-27

A luxurious range of local produce from over 30 suppliers. Handmade cheeses, artisan bread and rare breed meats are just some of what’s on offer, so you won’t leave hungry. Opening from 10am-4pm.

Free admission and parking

Treasures

Peterborough Museum, Opens August 25

The latest exhibition is one of wonder, a collection of treasured items all linked to Peterborough. Many sourced from other famous museums such as the Victoria and Albert Museum. Visitors can see the casket of St. Thomas Becket and much more.

Free entry

Meet the POSH players and Open training session

Abax Stadium, August 26

Supporters can watch the training prior to the home game against Plymouth Argyle. Then visitors can meet the squad in the Caroline Hand executive suite and the Posh Club Shop. Training kicks off at 12pm and the signing session begins at 1pm.

Free event