The best places to go for live music and Djs in Peterborough this week

Essex favourites Eliza and the Bear headline at The Met Lounge on Wednesday.

The highly regarded band are on tour showcasing a fresh new sound ahead of the release of their album Group Therapy in October.

Support on the night comes for Peterborough’s Idolising Nova. Jack, Kris and Kyle are riding high at the moment after sopporting The Vamps on a sell-out tour earlier this year, playing in Amsterdam, Paris and Cologne.

Tickets: seetickets.com

Friday 3rd

Live Music

Charters: Caustic Lights 10.30pm – free entry.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Children Of The Revolution, probably the best covers band around!

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Burghley club: The Guards. Free entry.

Peterborough Conservative club: Mark Steel. Starts 8.30pm. Free to Members, guests welcome £2 each.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: MULLERED AT THE MILL from 9pm. A 6-piece female fronted band playing pop and rock covers from Long Sutton area.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Thank Funk It’s Friday from9pm – free entry.

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 4th

Live Music

The Met Lounge: An Evening of Green Day.

Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: Rat Pack style with Jack Sanderson.

Burghley club: 3rd Stone From Sun. Free entry.

Peterborough Conservative club: Jimbobs. Start 8.30. Free to Members, guests welcome £2 each

The Crown, Lincoln Road: DIEHARD 80s from 9pm. Peterborough’s latest 80s’ tribute band.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with guest Boca 45.

Charters: Indie night with Dj Anthony Thornhill 9pm - free entry.

Brewery Tap:Saturday Night Groove 9pm – free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 5th

Live Music

Charters: The Gangsters from 3pm, free entry.

The Frothblowers, Werrington: Meg McPartlin, fantastic local young singer songwriter from 3pm.

Peterborough Conservative club: Fenny Stompers. Start 12.15. Free to Members, guests welcome £2 each.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: DANIEL WATT with Ballroom and sequence dancing from 7-30pm to 10-15pm. Everyone welcome.

The Solstice: Festival Charlotte, a charity music festival to raise much needed funds for Charlottes BAG.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 6th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 7th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 8th

Live music

The Met Lounge: Eliza & The Bear (pictured) are back with a revitalised sound. Fresh from new single ‘Real Friends’ the band’s second full-length album will be released on October8. Support comes from Peterborough band Idolising Nova (also pictured).

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.