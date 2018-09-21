The best places to enjoy a night out in Peterborough this weekend

Following on from the huge success of her RETROspective exhibition in Brighton last year, Peterborough based mixed media artist Jacki Cairns (pictured) is bringing the show back home to the city, with the follow up... RETROspective 2.

The exhibition, which runs until the end of September, is being held at PUZZLES? in Bridge Street where she is sharing exhibition space with partner Chris Lovell’s photographic images.

On a bit of a roll, after taking part in the Peterborough Artists Open Studios in July, Jacki recently had one of her mixed media paintings in the Contemporary Peterborough Exhibition at the Peterborough Museum and last week exhibited in the first Fast Minds Festival in Surrey.

Most of Jacki’s work in the RETROspective 2 show takes inspiration from 60s mod culture and the classic cult film ‘Quadrophenia’ and tonight (21st) the pair will be hosting a rather special launch party for the exhibition and have enlisted the help of DJs Julz, Ollie Jones and Paul Davis to provide a suitably retro musical backdrop for the event.

They’ll be setting the atmosphere and dusting off their vinyl collections for the evening with an eclectic mix of modernist tunes from across the genre, so expect anything from ska, motown, psych, 2tone, freakbeat from 8pm.

Friday 21st

Live Music

The Met Lounge: Oddity Road / Vigilantes / Skirt.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: VELOCITY from 9pm. Power rock trio, stadium rock covers show.

Event

Peterborough Conservative Club: Charity Race Night start 8.30pm

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Urban Classics presents Peterborough’s first Traffic Light Party. Come alone or bring your non single friend or wingman along, the more the merrier. DJs Supa-T, DJ BDS, T-Rex and Mr Lion AKA Gazzully will be in the SolGarden - plus Guest DJ TEE KAY will be playing an exclusive 3 hour garage & funky house set from 12 midnight - 3am in the Eden room.

Charters: Vinyl night with Derek Gibson 8pm – free entry.

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Saturday 22nd

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: PARK LANE from 9pm. Established local covers band.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: THIRD STONE FROM THE SUN from 9pm playing old and new classic rock covers.

Angel Inn, Yarwell: Rock covers band BHCD - 9.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Glitz from 8.30 pm. Free to members, non members £2 each.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Charters: Heavy Crates with Djs Otis & Pat Unwin 9pm – free entry.

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Event

The Solstice: Anthony Joshua defends his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles against former world champion Alexander Povetkin, and you can watch all the action including all the undercard fights from 6pm on the BIG SCREEN.

Sunday 23rd

Live Music

Charters: Bon Rogers live in the bar 3pm – free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Rd: ROCKET’57 from 3.30pm with late 50s and 60’s Rock ‘N’ Roll and chart hits.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Beerfest starting at 10am with Blue bistro menu and music from The Nuggets at 12.30 pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm.

Angel inn, Yarwell: Quiz, 9pm.

Monday 24th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 25th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Wednesday 26th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.