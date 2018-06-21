The best places in Peterborough to enjoy some live music

The Guards
Catch Peterborough covers band The Guards (pictured) rocking the boat at Charters tomorrow night.

THURSDAY

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Met Lounge: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 22nd

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Brotherhoods Roundabout; the best local musicians, performing popular songs that no one else attempts.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Charters: The Guards (pictured), 10:30pm, free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: CAUSTIC LIGHTS at 9pm. Peterborough’s No1 boy band.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Relentless 7.45pm (Sold Out)

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 23rd

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: KICK BACK from 9pm, playing classic rock, pop and more covers with a new twist.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Jimbob Duo from 8.30pm. Free entry.

Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: RPM.

The Burghley Club: Frankly My Dear, from 9pm.

Clubs/DJ

Charters: Heavy Crates with DJs Otis & Pat Unwin 9pm – late, free entry.

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 24th

Live Music

Charters: Summer Sundays presents Groove Cartell from 3pm – free entry, family friendly. The England v Panama match will be shown, kicking off at 1pm.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: PHILLIP RANDLES with Ballroom & Sequence Dancing from 7-30 till 10-30pm. Everyone welcome

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 25th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

Quizzes/Poker

The Beehive: Poker Night from 8pm with £5 buy in.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 26th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 27th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.