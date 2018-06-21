The best places in Peterborough to enjoy some live music

Catch Peterborough covers band The Guards (pictured) rocking the boat at Charters tomorrow night.

THURSDAY

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Met Lounge: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 22nd

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Brotherhoods Roundabout; the best local musicians, performing popular songs that no one else attempts.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Charters: The Guards (pictured), 10:30pm, free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: CAUSTIC LIGHTS at 9pm. Peterborough’s No1 boy band.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Relentless 7.45pm (Sold Out)

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 23rd

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: KICK BACK from 9pm, playing classic rock, pop and more covers with a new twist.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Jimbob Duo from 8.30pm. Free entry.

Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: RPM.

The Burghley Club: Frankly My Dear, from 9pm.

Clubs/DJ

Charters: Heavy Crates with DJs Otis & Pat Unwin 9pm – late, free entry.

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 24th

Live Music

Charters: Summer Sundays presents Groove Cartell from 3pm – free entry, family friendly. The England v Panama match will be shown, kicking off at 1pm.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: PHILLIP RANDLES with Ballroom & Sequence Dancing from 7-30 till 10-30pm. Everyone welcome

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 25th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

Quizzes/Poker

The Beehive: Poker Night from 8pm with £5 buy in.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 26th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 27th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.