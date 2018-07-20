The best places in Peterborough for live music and DJs

There’s two new bands mnaking their debuts at Peterborough’s The Met tonight and a great night of funk, soul, disco, and hip-hop from Shaka Loves You at The Lightbox tomorrow - not to mention Dusk til Dawn (pictured) at Charters’ Sunday Sessions.

Friday 20th

Live Music

The Met Lounge: Debut appearances from Origins and Alfie Jack. Origins are a 5-piece modern rock band that is based in the Stamford/Peterborough area, playing a blend a fusion of modern rock, punk/alternative rock. Alfie Jack channel their exuberant outlook into a creative, alt pop sound. The duo perform live with a sessions bassist and drummer.

Blue Bell, Werrington: The One Eyed Cats.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Dale Andrews from 8.30pm. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: TIGER CLUB from 9pm - Peterborough super group made up of top local musicians.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Charters: Vinyl night with Derek Gibson, bring your old and new vinyl for Derek to spin 8pm – late.

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 21st

Live Music

The Ostrich,North Street: True British Mayhem! The punk/ rock n roll machine, will be playing from 9-15pm. admission free.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: INTRUDERS, rock and roll legends, 8-15 till late. Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: The Skyliners from 8.30pm. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: GUSTAV GUGO KINTLER from 4.30pm - popular local musician, Czech, Slovak music gig plus THE JUNK PUPPETS from 9pm - 80s tribute band.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with special guests Shaka Loves You. Glasgow duo Shaka Loves You boast a truly unique show.Effortlessly fusing elements of funk, soul, disco and hip-hop with turntable trickery, tight live percussion and custom visuals, ‘SLY’ create the perfect, good times live show. Since forming in 2012, Jamie and Marty have already shared the stage with heavyweights such as George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Jacksons, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Chali 2na of Jurassic 5, Craig Charles, Joey Negro, Mr Scruff & The Reflex and have an impressive number of gigs and performances behind them.

Charters: Off the Cuff with Djs Julian and Glen 9pm.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 22nd

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE CROWN CHARITY DAY from 3pm-11pm featuring TRUE 90s, THE EXPLETIVES, ANOTHER GIRL ANOTHER PLANET, ROCKET’57 and GLAM SLAM GLITZ.

Charters: Dusk til Dawn (pictured) from 3pm live in the garden marquee. Free entry, family friendly.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: RICHARD KEELING, ballroom and sequence dancing from 7.30-10.30pm. Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Clear Cut (Country & Western) from 8.00pm. Free entry.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 23rd

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

Quizzes/Poker

The Beehive: Poker Night from 8pm with £5 buy in.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 24th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 25th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.