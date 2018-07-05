The best places in Peterborough for live music

Five live band appearances and more than 50 real ales and ciders make The Ploughman at Werrington’s charity beer festival the place to head to this weekend.

Thursday, Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Beer Festival

The Ploughman, Werrington: With 50 real ales, real ciders, speciality gins, hot food and charity raffle with all proceeds going to Heltwate School.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Met Lounge: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 6th

Live Music

The Ploughman, Werrington: Children of the Revolution - part of the beer festival with 50 real ales, real ciders, speciality gins, hot food and charity raffle with all proceeds going to Heltwate School.

The Beehive: Open Mic Night hosted by Bon Rogers White from 8pm (sign ups 7:30pm, free drink for anyone who plays).

Charters: Another Girl Another Planet live in the bar 10:30pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE BROADCASTERS from 9pm. Peterborough Rockabilly trio featuring Tom Wright and Peter Ravenhill)

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: LOST AND SOUND from 9pm. Pop and rock covers from the 60s onwards.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Steve Perry from 8.30pm. Free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm.

Brewery Tao: What the Funk with DJ Eddie Nash 9pm – late.

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 7th

Live Music

The Broadway Suite: Soul Music and Soul Food from BBQ Nights. Doors open and food served from 6pm. Music from 8pm to late.

The Ploughman, Werrington: Boba Fett (afternoon) and The Nuggets (evening) - part of the beer festival with 50 real ales, real ciders, speciality gins, hot food and charity raffle with all proceeds going to Heltwate School.

The Beehive: Division Duo from 8:30pm.

The Met Lounge: Pinked Floyd (pictured).

The Crown, Lincoln Road: GLAM SLAM GLITZ from 9pm. 70s Glam Rock tribute band.

The Prince of Wales Feathers, castor: Subway 77.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: PHOENIX from 8-15 till late. Guests welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: The Business from 8.30pm. Free entry.

SPANGLER’S Country Musuc Club: The long awaited return of Darren Colt Murphy to the Burton Street Indoor Bowls Club. Everyone welcome for a night of great country music from 7.30pm-11.30pm. £5.50 on the door. More info from Jennifer on 01733688324.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Charters: Indie Night with DJ Anthony Thornhill 9pm – late.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 8th

Live Music

Charters: Summer Sundays presents The Motor City Vipers live in the garden marquee from 3pm – free entry, family friendly.

The Ploughman, Werrington: The Lava Lamp Lighters (12.30pm) and Groove Cartel (3pm) - part of the beer festival with 50 real ales, real ciders, speciality gins, hot food and charity raffle with all proceeds going to Heltwate School.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: TEXAS TORNADOS Line Dancing. Guests welcome. Pay on the door.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Peterborough Operatic & Dramatic Society Summer Concert from 7.30pm. Tickets £4. All Welcome

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karsoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 9th

Live Music

Charters: What the Thunder Said! 8pm spoken word open mic night with guest host jonni binbagz (Mask Theatre).

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

Quizzes/Poker

The Beehive: Poker Night from 8pm with £5 buy in.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 10th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 11th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.