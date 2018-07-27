The best places for live music and DJs in Peterborough

You can see The Tomicks (pictured) make their Peterborough debut in the SolGarden at the Solstice tonight.

Friday 27th

Live Music

The Solstice:The SolGarden LIVE! Music sessions return with The Tomicks performing for the first time.

The Tomicks (pictured) are a rock ‘n’ roll band. Inspired by the ‘60s and ‘70s, Tom Cridland, Nick Whitehead and Debs Marx came together with the aim of recapturing the magic of pop music from those decades and bringing it into the 21st century.

It is free before 10.30pm and the music continues after the band’s performance with resident DJs entertaining you until the early hours inside and out in the SolGarden!

The Beehive: Live music with Meg McPartlin from 8:30pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Subway 77; post-punk, indie, and new wave covers.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: CIRCA.73. 9pm with pop, rock, indie and moderncovers.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Mike Shelby from 8.30pm. Free to members.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 28th

Live Music

THE YARD OF ALE, WOODSTON: STEALER (FEATURING GUEST DRUMMER).

The Crown, Lincoln Road: LOST AND SOUND from 9pm. Peterborough’s latest party band, playing pop, rock and disco covers.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: TAKE-2 from 8-15 till late. Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Lawrie Haley Duo from 8.30pm. Free to members.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 29th

Live Music

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: STUART BURR with ballroom and sequence dancing from 7-30 till 10-15pm. Everyone welcome.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 30th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 31st

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Wednesday 1st

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.

Poker

Elm Tree Tavern, Garton End Road: Poker night, every Wednesday 8pm start, new beginning, £2 entry