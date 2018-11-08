The best places for live music and a great night out in Peterborough this week

Motor City Vipers will be bringing the best Motown, Northern and Soul tunes to the SolGarden stage at The Solstice in Peterborough on Friday night - part of a great weekend of music in the city clubs, pubs and bars.

Thursday 8th

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 8pm until late.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 9th

Live Music

The Solstice: Expect all the best Motown, Northern and Soul tunes from down the years as Motor City Vipers (PICTURED) take to the stage in the SolGarden, joined by special guest DJ Eddie Nash for a night of Floor-Fillers. There is also an added extra with a Party Roadshow in Eden playing all the best party hits from the 60s & 70s. Motor City Vipers will be performing from 10pm until 11pm and from 11.30pm until 12.30am.

Yard of Ale, Woodston: Subway 77.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: DIRTY RUMOUR from 9pm playing rock and pop covers with a funky twist.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Burghley club: Arc Nation. Free entry.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Charters: Vinyl Night with Derek Gibson on the decks to spin your old and new vinyl tracks 8pm – free entry.

The BreweRy Tap: Thank Funk it’s Friday with DJ Eddie Nash bringing you hits from back in the days of Shanghai Sams, L’Aristos & Canters 9pm – late, free entry.

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 10th

Live Music

Spanglers Country Music Club: Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Stret has the long awaited return of Thorne Hill for a night of great country music. Everyone wecome. £5.50 on the door, 7.30-11.30pm. More info from Jennifer 01733688324.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE ‘1 NIGHTS BAND’ EXPERIENCE from 9pm. Crown debut, pop, rock and indie covers.

Yard of Ale, Woodston: Frankly My Dear.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: THE MONEY SHOT. 9pm playing pop, rock and dance covers.

Prince of Wales Feathers Castor: The Punk/ Rock ‘n’ Roll machine True British Mayhem! From 9.15pm ‘til late.

The Letter B, Whittlesey: The Returns from 9pm - a fundraiser for Whittlesey Cricket Club.

Burghley club: Ramshackle Serenade. Free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Charters: What the Funk with DJ Jo G 9pm – late – free entry.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 11th

Live Music

Charters: Meg McPartlin will be live in the bar performing a selection of original and acoustic covers 3pm-late, free entry – family friendly.

Mama Lizs, North st, Stamford: Pennyless at 4pm-6pm .

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 12th

Live

Charters: What the Thunder Said 8pm – spoken word open mic night, £10 bar prize for the audience’s favourite performer – free entry.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league finals night, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 14th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.