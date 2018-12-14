The best places for a night out in Peterborough this weekend

You can catch Jess Bays (PICTURED) making her debut DJing appearance in Peterborough this weekend - or take your pick from Porky Pig, Last Minute Brigade, Children of the Revolution, Retrolux and many more in the city’s pubs, clubs and bars.

Friday 14th

Live Music

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street: A double bill of bands coming all the way from the USA. The Maension are one of the hardest working rock bands currently on the road and this date is part of the Revolution World tour. Support comes from Marquis of Vaudeville, Carry The Crown and Siderian.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: GO WITH THE FLOW from 9pm - a 5-piece female fronted band playing pop, soul, Motown and dance covers.

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: The fabulous Hayley Di Rito with some jazz, swing and festive vintage vibes.

Yard of Ale, Woodston: Children of the Revolution.

Charters: Retrolux live in the bar from 10:30pm – free entry.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Get your monthly fix of Urban Classics and join the resident DJ s In The Sol Garden from 9.30pm - that’s DJs Supa-T, DJ BDS, T-Rex and Mr Lion AKA Gazzully plus a live PA from One Acen performing his hits. Plus The Solstice has Commercial Chart, House & Dance Anthems with DJ Alessandro Vacca, and Harry’s Bar & Cafehas Party Anthems from 70s, 80s, 90s & 00s from DJ Kizzy.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 15th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: TRUE 90’s from 9pm - a 90s tribute band. Free admission.

Yard of Ale, Woodston: Porky Pig.

Charters: Last Minute Brigade will be rocking the boat from 10:30pm – free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: THE SKYLINERS.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Christmas Dinner with Take 2 performing.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: SolGarden Terrace Sessions brings you the amazing Jess Bays (PICTURED) from Divine Sounds & Defected making her debut appearance in Peterborough, DJing alongside resident DJ Alessandro Vacca. Jess’ style sits perfectly between underground and commercial. Comfortable in either world and a master of her art, Jess has developed a unique chunky house vibe, with an old school twist. Eden Room will be playing R&B, Bashment, Hip-Hop & Afro Beats With Resident DJ Teekay; Solstice Main Room has Commerical Chart, Dance & Anthems With Guest DJ; and Harry’s Bar has Cheese & Party Anthems With Resident DJ Kizzy.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 16th

Live Music

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street: The final show on the 2018 European Tour for Abigail Williams - this will be a Christmas treat for all lovers of metal music. Support comes from The Infernal Sea, Martyrium and The Grey.

Charters: Jimmy Doherty Live from 3pm, family friendly – free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: From 12.30there is a country music and Sunday lunch special with the wonderful tunes of TEXAS GUN.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Rock N Roll Fair from 12pm then at 7pm Daniel Watt will be performing.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 17th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Tuesday 18th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right.

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league finals night, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 19th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.