The best places for a night out in Peterborough this weekend

Catch Revolver live at The Solstice SolGarden on Friday night - just one of the great nights of entertainment in the city’s pubs, clubs and bars this weekend.

Thursday

Live Music

The Brewery Tap: Karaoke Party Night launch with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – late, free entry

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 30th

Live Music

The Solstice: Revolver (pictured) will be playing live in the SolGarden from 10.30pm, so get down for a night of Indie Anthems . followed by resident DJ Alessandro Vacca.The Solstice will be playing Commerical Dance & Essential R&B and Harry’s has Party Anthems with DJ Kizzy & Guests.

The Ploughman, Werrington: Retrolux.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Ramshackle Serenade. Some of the finest rockabilly tunes around – and lots of rock ‘n’ pop with a rockabilly twist.

Yard of Ale, Woodston: John Quinn.

The Burghley Club: The Guards. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: ALL SHOOK UP + DJ. 9pm (Elvis + related artists, farewell performance. Free admission).

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Dance, listen and singalong with STEVE PERRY.

Peterborough Parkway Sports and Social Club: The Union Gap Christmas Cabaret.

Charters: Racing The World 10:30pm, free entry.

The Brewery Tap: The One Eyed Cats from 10pm – free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 1st

Live Music

Yard of Ale, Woodston: Slider.

The Ploughman, Werrington: The Zephyrs.

The Burghley Club: Cubans and Cognac. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: COSMIC RODNEY. 9pm (pop and rock covers).

Peterborough Conservative Club: MARK STEELE.

Peterborough Parkway Sports and Social Club: Billy G & The Heart Beats will be performing from 7pm.

The Ostrich,North Street: True British Mayhem from 9.15pm till late.

Charters: The Expletives live 10:30pm, free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: The Dirtiest Funk, Soul and Disco you’ve ever heard, Join JiM & Zed (Eclectic Ballroom) every Saturday for the most eclectic sound in the city. It’s the season to get down and shake ya booty.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: The guys from NI$H are back in the building for ‘NI$MAS Christmas Party’ from 9pm. Your hosts for the evening will be the amazing Jo G who will be joined by Rayan Gee with very special guest Shades of Rhythm. The Solstice will have Commercial Chart, Dance & Anthems with resident DJ Alessandro Vacca; Eden will be playing R&B, Hip-Hop, Bashment & Urban Flavas with resident DJ Teeks Teekay; and Harry’s Bar has Cheese & Party Anthems With DJ Kizzy & guests.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Events

Frothblowers, Werrington: Excursion to sample the drinking delights of Melton Mowbray.

Sunday 2nd

Live Music

Frothblowers, Werrington: An hour of acoustic tunes from Keith Luckey from 3pm.

Charters: The Stringlers live in the bar from 3pm, free entry – family friendly.

The Brewery Tap: Oakham Mic Night from 6pm -late, free entry. The final Open Mic of 2018, complimentary drinks voucher for all performers.

Karaoke

The Ploughman, Werrington: Karaoke with Mighty Mouth Trev & Paula.

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 3rd

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Open Mic night. All welcome – to participate or just listen. Run by local musician Stacey Louth.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Tuesday 4th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league finals night, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 5th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.