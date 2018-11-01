The best places for a night out in Peterborough this weekend

There is live music in the pubs, clubs and bars all across Peterborough this weekend including Nathan James (pictured), who you can hear at Charters on Sunday afternoon.

Thursday, November 1st

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Met Lounge: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 2nd

Live Music

Yard of Ale, Woodston: Hit 4 Six.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: CIRCA 73 from 9pm playing pop, rock, indie and modern covers.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Charters: The Balloons from 10.30pm - a souped up energetic four-piece from Oakham playing classic rock and pop from across the ages (50s – present).

Peterborough Conservative Club: From 3.30pm a tea dance with musical accompaniment by ERIC CLOUD, and in the evening the wonderful BIG ‘D’ is on stage.

Clubs/DJ

The Brewery Tap: Thank Funk it’s Friday with DJ Eddie Nash 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Saturday 3rd

Live Music

The Brewery Tap: Club Recall and Beat Cancer. DJs will keep you entertained into the wee small hours, with the help of 3 brilliant bands: Def Neon , who fuse elements of indie-rock, electro, synthpop and bass music; St Lucifer, a Manchester-based Industrial/Anti-Pop/Noise four-piece; and Defeat, a hybrid of Nitzer Ebb, NIN, Depeche Mode and early Gary Numan. The night starts at 9pm, with entrance only £5 on the doors - fancy dress is heartily encouraged but there’s no specific theme; come as your scariest self!

Yard of Ale, Woodston: Black-star Revolution.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE MONEY SHOT from 9pm. Crown debut, playing pop, rock and dance covers.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: GLAM SLAM GLITZ from 9pm - a 70s glam rock tribute band.

Peterborough Conservative Club: The wonderful harmonies of TOCATTA.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Charters: Indie Night with DJ Anthony Thornhill 9pm – late

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Halloween extravaganza

South Grove Community Centre: Music, games, fancy dress, hot dogs and raffle from 7pm to 11pm. Adults £2, children £1.

Sunday 4th

Live Music

Charters: Nathan James (PICTURED) from 3pm. Acoustic pop, folk and alternative covers from the 80s, 90s and modern era with original material also thrown in the mix. Nathan can often be spotted busking in Peterborough and beyond. family friendly - free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Jazz afternoon with the DEEPING DIXIELANDERS.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 5th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 6th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league finals night, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 7th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.

Poker

Elm Tree Tavern, Garton End Road: Poker night, every Wednesday 8pm start, new beginning, £2 entry