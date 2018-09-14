The best places for a night out in Peterborough this weekend

Tribute band Hi On Maiden will be rocking The Met in Peterborough tonight (Friday) - while tomorrow you can catch the Faux Fighters at the same venue and Let The B D/C at The Crown in New England.
FRIDAY 14th
Live Music
The Met: Hi On Maiden (pictured).
Blue Bell, Werrington: The Soundinjectors. Female-fronted 5-piece covering ska, reggae, rock and pop.
Charters: Last Minute Brigade will be live in the bar from 10.30pm, free entry.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: BHDC from 9pm. Female fronted metal, punk, rock and pop covers.
Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.
Peterborough Conservative Club: Tea Dance with Eric Cloud from 3.30pm. £3.50 entry including a Blue Bistro buffet. Followed by Rick Roberts from 8.30pm.
Clubs/DJ
The Solstice: Mischief - 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.
The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.
Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm
Disco/Karaoke
Burghley Club: Race night, followed by Disco. From 7pm.
The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm
Saturday 15th
Live Music
The Met: Faux Fighters and Royal Blud.
Burghley Club: Backlash. Free entry.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: LET THERE B D/C from 9pm. Top UK AC/DC tribute band, free admission.
Peterborough Indoor Bowls Club, Burton St: An evening of 50/60/70/80s music with a touch of comedy thrown in from the fabulous THRILLBILLIES from 7.30 - 11.30pm. Tickets £3.50 or pay on the door. More info from Jennifer on 01733688324.
Peterborough Conservative Club: Moonstruck from 8.30 pm.
Clubs/DJ
Charters: Off the Cuff with DJs Julian Roberts & Glen McCully from 9pm – late, free entry.
The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.
Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.
The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.
Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free
Disco/Karaoke
Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm
Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free
Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free
Sunday 16th
Live Music
Charters: Pennyless - relax and enjoy this local folk trio from 3pm in the bar, family friendly – free entry.
Peterborough Conservative Club: New Orleans Hot Shots with Blue Bistro jazz day menu. Time 12.15pm.
Karaoke
The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karsoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.
Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm
Quiz
Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm
Monday 17th
Event
The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.
The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.
Quizzes/Poker
Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome
Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer
Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm
Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm
Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm
Tuesday 18th
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.
Event
The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.
Quizzes
Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,
Poker
The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546
The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.
Wednesday 19th
Quizzes
Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.
The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.
The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.
Poker
Elm Tree Tavern, Garton End Road: Poker night, every Wednesday 8pm start, new beginning, £2 entry