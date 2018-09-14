The best places for a night out in Peterborough this weekend

Tribute band Hi On Maiden will be rocking The Met in Peterborough tonight (Friday) - while tomorrow you can catch the Faux Fighters at the same venue and Let The B D/C at The Crown in New England.

FRIDAY 14th

Live Music

The Met: Hi On Maiden (pictured).

Blue Bell, Werrington: The Soundinjectors. Female-fronted 5-piece covering ska, reggae, rock and pop.

Charters: Last Minute Brigade will be live in the bar from 10.30pm, free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: BHDC from 9pm. Female fronted metal, punk, rock and pop covers.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Tea Dance with Eric Cloud from 3.30pm. £3.50 entry including a Blue Bistro buffet. Followed by Rick Roberts from 8.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief - 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

Burghley Club: Race night, followed by Disco. From 7pm.

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 15th

Live Music

The Met: Faux Fighters and Royal Blud.

Burghley Club: Backlash. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: LET THERE B D/C from 9pm. Top UK AC/DC tribute band, free admission.

Peterborough Indoor Bowls Club, Burton St: An evening of 50/60/70/80s music with a touch of comedy thrown in from the fabulous THRILLBILLIES from 7.30 - 11.30pm. Tickets £3.50 or pay on the door. More info from Jennifer on 01733688324.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Moonstruck from 8.30 pm.

Clubs/DJ

Charters: Off the Cuff with DJs Julian Roberts & Glen McCully from 9pm – late, free entry.

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 16th

Live Music

Charters: Pennyless - relax and enjoy this local folk trio from 3pm in the bar, family friendly – free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: New Orleans Hot Shots with Blue Bistro jazz day menu. Time 12.15pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karsoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 17th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 18th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Wednesday 19th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.

Poker

Elm Tree Tavern, Garton End Road: Poker night, every Wednesday 8pm start, new beginning, £2 entry