The best places for a night out in Peterborough this week

Catch The Fedz at the Brewery Tap and Ouse Valley Singles Club at Werrington’s Blue Bell on another busy week at Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars.

Friday 22nd

The Intruders

Live Music

The Brewery Tap: The Fedz (PICTURED) return to the Tap to make some 60s’ soul-vibe noise. The 6-piece line-up featuring sax will be on-stage around 9.30pm so get yourselves down for a fab night of top sounds and fun! – Free entry.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Hit4six .

Blue Bell, Werrington: Ouse Valley Singles Club - George Formby meets The Clash; internet sensations perform locally for all to enjoy.

Off The Record

The Crown, Lincoln Road: DIRTY RUMOUR. 9pm (Playing Rock and Pop Covers with a Funky Twist), Free Admission.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: 22/02/19 - PCRFM 103.2fm Open Mic Night from 7pm.

Pizza parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 10pm through to 12.30am enjoy some late night jazz on the big screen.

Peterborough Conservative Club: OFF THE RECORD (pictured).

Burghley Club: Citizen Smith from 9pm.

Special Event

Frothblowers, Werrington: Golden Ales Winter Beer Festival. A special selection of 20+ golden ales available, maybe the first beer festival of the year!

Clubs/DJ

Charters, Town Bridge: Sounds of the Suburbs 8pm – late, free entry. Hip Hoppers, Punk Rockers, Young Ladies, Show Stoppers, Brit Poppers! Join SOTS for an evening of Punk & Indie vinyl . DJs Warren Allett, Derby Neal, Oliver Whitehouse-Jones, Paul Davis and Derek Gibson.

The Solstice: Mischief - 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Saturday 23rd

Live Music

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Last Minute Brigade.

Charters, Town Bridge: The Midas Touch are a brand new band featuring some of Peterborough’s finest and most accomplished musicians. The line up boasts Martin Ferguson from Groove Cartell on vocals, Spike.T.Smith on drums, new guitar sensation Jamie Cranfield on lead guitar and Jack Parkinson on bass. The band will be live from 10.30pm – free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: THE INTRUDERS (pictured).

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Park Royle will be performing in the Pullman Suite from 7pm.

Pizza parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 10pm through to 12.30am enjoy some late night jazz on the big screen.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: FAT CHANTZ. 9pm (Classy Function Band, Playing 50s to Now, Piscean Birthday Bash, Free Admission)

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: LOST AND SOUND. 9pm (Playing Pop, Rock and Dance Covers, Free Admission).

Burghley Club: Paul Lake from 9pm.

Special Event

Frothblowers, Werrington: Golden Ales Winter Beer Festival. A special selection of 20+ golden ales available, maybe the first beer festival of the year!

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free.

Sunday 24th

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: It Comes in Waves - an alternative/blues/acoustic artist from Peterborough. Live in the bar from 3pm, free entry and family friendly.

Pizza Parlour and Music cafe, Cowgate: Join Summer Breeze for a #LazySundayAfternoon from 3pm to 6pm. Combining Jo’s crystal-clear vocals with Ian’s intricate guitar work, Summer Breeze have carefully crafted an act that reflects that special summer vibe. Enjoy!

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: The Chris Watson Sound Jazz Session from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. Daniel Watt will be performing in the Pullman Suite from 7pm .

Frothblowers, Werrington: Keith Luckey. Join us for an hour of acoustic tunes from 3pm

Special Event

Frothblowers, Werrington: Golden Ales Winter Beer Festival. A special selection of 20+ golden ales available, maybe the first beer festival of the year!

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 25th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music cafe, Cowgate: The Rainmen from 7pm to 10pm. A talented band of ex-professional musicians with an enviable musical history covering country music, rock, blues, rock and roll, pop, Americana, bluegrass, soul, the list is endless! Strong three-part harmonies are the signature of the band, playing all the well-known songs that you’ll recognise and plenty of material that most bands would be too scared to try.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Tuesday 26th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 27th

Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Enjoy an eclectic country music night from 7pm to 10pm with Country Mix. If you’re a closet country music fan there’s now an opportunity for you to embrace your inner cowboy or cowgirl. You can enjoy a country mix including Tex Mex, Zydeco, Blue Grass and Cajun on the big screen.

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.