The best places for a night out in Peterborough this week

There is a chance to hear Stealer (pictured) playing rock and blues covers at The Crown in New England tonight as a great weekend of music gets underway in Peterborough pubs and clubs.

Friday 19th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: STEALER (pictured) from 9pm playing rock and blues covers.

The Met Lounge: The Jam’d - the country’s leading tribute to the Woking 3, playing all the major tribute festivals, rallies and venues around the UK.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday. Brotherhoods Roundabout playing top prog rock covers, songs only they will do!

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club:The talented young MICHAEL KNIGHT.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Soul Night with Right Trak from 7pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Urban Classics with the amazing One Acen in the building performing a LIVE! PA including his hit Singles Verified, Vica Versa & EIO. Join your residents DJs Supa-T, DJ BDS, T-Rex, Mr Lion AKA Gazzully in The Sol Garden from 9.30pm for what will be an absolute ROADBLOCK EVENT . Plus indoors The Solstice has Commercial Chart, House & Dance Anthems with DJ Alessandro Vacca, while Harry’s Bar & Cafe has Party Anthems from 70s, 80s, 90s & 00s with DJ Kizzy .

Charters: Vinyl Night - Bring your old and new vinyl down to the boat for Derek Gibson to spin from 8pm – late, free entry.

The Lightbox, bridge Street: .

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

the Burghley club: Disco night with DJ Wayne. From 9pm, free entry.

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 20th

Live Music

The Burghley Club: Frankly My Dear. From 9pm, free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE EXPLETIVES. 9pm (70s, 80s punk and New Wave covers).

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: TIGER CLUB. 9pm (supercovers band, featuring top local musicians).

Peterborough Conservative Club: THE INTRUDERS. Rock ‘n’ roll legends!

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Dale Diamond will be performing live.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: SolGarden Terrace Sessions with Platinum London Radio back in the building with resident DJ Alessandro Vacca plus we head honcho of Platinum Radio Marc Dicks (Birthday Boy) and DJ Dodds for another TOP night of House Music . Eden has R&B, Hip-Hop & Bashment; The Solstice has House, Dance & Commerical with DJ Roberto Sarwar, and Harry’s has Party Anthems with Resident DJ & Guests.

Charters: Off the Cuff with DJs Julian and Glen Mcully serving up the best in RnB, 60s Soul, Northern and Motown and Classic Soul crowd pleasers. 9pm – late, free entry.

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 21st

Live Music

Charters: Sunday Sessions presents Dave Smith, best known for being the front man of Austin Gold. You can look forward to a great selection of well-known popular covers. This event is family friendly and entry is free 3pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9.30pm

Monday 22nd

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 23rd

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league 8pm.

Wednesday 24th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team six, £1 per member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.

Poker

Elm Tree Tavern, Garton End Road: Poker night, every Wednesday 8pm start, new beginning, £2 entry

Millfield Community Centre: Millfield Scrabble Club 10am. 2 games, tea/coffee & biscuits. £1.50. All welcome. Telephone Margaret on 345571 or Chris on 07775438682.