The best places for a night out in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

Dizzy Miss Lizzys
Popular folk group Pennyless kick off a busy weekend of live music early with a gig at The Hand and Heart in Peterborough.

THURSDAY 7TH

Members of Pennyless.

Live Music

The Hand and Heart, Highbury Street: Pennyless (pictured) go electric from 8.30pm.

Special event

Frothblowers, Werrington: History of the Ancient Order of Froth Blowers. Come and learn about the history of this ancient order established in the 1920s.

The Clear Cut duo.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

FRIDAY 8TH

Live Music

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Carpark Rendezvous.

Peterborough Conservative Club: A wonderful new duo OBSESSION.

Blue Bell, Werrington: The One Eyed Cats with a glorious evening of live rhythm and blues, rock n roll, swing and good times covers.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Graham James will be performing in the Pullman Suite from 7pm.

Pizza parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 10pm through to 12.30am enjoy some late night jazz on the big screen.

Clubs/DJ

Charters, Town Bridge: Indie Night with DJ Anthony Thornhill. An evening of indie tunes old & new where guitar & beats come together to provide your ultimate Friday night 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

Charters, Town Bridge: Karaoke Friday - Disco & Karaoke with resident DJ Rick Allen - 9pm – Late, free entry.

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

SATURDAY 9th

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: The Dizzy Miss Lizzys (pictured), are the No1 Peterborough band for Beatles covers & high quality Rock. This foursome are guaranteed to have you singing and dancing the night away. 10.30pm – free entry,

Spangler’s Country Music Club: Clear Cut (pictured) return to the Indoor Bowls Club in Burton St, Peterborough. The entertaining father and son duo will be performing between 7.30pm and 11.30pm and tickets are £5.50 on the door.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Making a welcome return to the stage is JIMBOB DUO.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Paul Copestake will be performing in the Pullman Suite from 7pm.

Pizza parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 10pm through to 12.30am enjoy some late night jazz on the big screen.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Special Event

Blue Bell, Werrington: Vintage Video Games - Play your choice of vintage favourites on a 7 foot screen with mega sound! Play alone, against friends, or test Mike the Gaming Guru.

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

SUNDAY 10th

Live Music

Frothblowers, Werrington: An hour of acoustic music from the fabulous Meg McPartlin, starting at 3pm.

Charters, Town Bridge: Division are a Cambridgeshire acoustic duo who will round off your weekend with a great selection of acoustic hits, suitable for all 3pm – free entry.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Steve Lovett will be performing in the Pullman Suite from 7pm.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Come along and listen to Anna & Jimmy who only recently became a duo playing all your old and new favourites from 3pm to 6pm..

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters monthly themed quiz, this months theme is film, teams up six can join in free entry with a £20 bar tab up for grabs 6:30pm start.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 11th

Live Music

Pizza parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 10pm through to 12.30am enjoy vintage singer and entertainer Hayley Di Rito.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Dancing

Club Caliente, Parnwell: Salsa and Bachate with Leandro Charanga, 7.45pm, all levels welcome, two classes £7, 1 class £5, social dancing £3 , 07805662098

TUESDAY 12th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

WEDNESDAY 13th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: The entertainment from 7pm to 10pm comes from a Latin Jazz Duo adding something special to your Wednesday jazz evening.

Spoken Word

Charters, Town Bridge: Drama on Tap’s spoken word open mic returns to the Tap Room. Doors open 8pm, performances start at 8:30pm – free entry.

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.

Poker

Elm Tree Tavern, Garton End Road: Poker night, every Wednesday 8pm start, new beginning, £2 entry.