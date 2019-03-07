The best places for a night out in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

Popular folk group Pennyless kick off a busy weekend of live music early with a gig at The Hand and Heart in Peterborough.
THURSDAY 7TH
Live Music
The Hand and Heart, Highbury Street: Pennyless (pictured) go electric from 8.30pm.
Special event
Frothblowers, Werrington: History of the Ancient Order of Froth Blowers. Come and learn about the history of this ancient order established in the 1920s.
Clubs/DJ
The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.
The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.
Quiz
The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1
Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,
FRIDAY 8TH
Live Music
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Carpark Rendezvous.
Peterborough Conservative Club: A wonderful new duo OBSESSION.
Blue Bell, Werrington: The One Eyed Cats with a glorious evening of live rhythm and blues, rock n roll, swing and good times covers.
Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.
Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Graham James will be performing in the Pullman Suite from 7pm.
Pizza parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 10pm through to 12.30am enjoy some late night jazz on the big screen.
Clubs/DJ
Charters, Town Bridge: Indie Night with DJ Anthony Thornhill. An evening of indie tunes old & new where guitar & beats come together to provide your ultimate Friday night 9pm – late, free entry.
The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.
Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm
Disco/Karaoke
Charters, Town Bridge: Karaoke Friday - Disco & Karaoke with resident DJ Rick Allen - 9pm – Late, free entry.
The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm
SATURDAY 9th
Live Music
Charters, Town Bridge: The Dizzy Miss Lizzys (pictured), are the No1 Peterborough band for Beatles covers & high quality Rock. This foursome are guaranteed to have you singing and dancing the night away. 10.30pm – free entry,
Spangler’s Country Music Club: Clear Cut (pictured) return to the Indoor Bowls Club in Burton St, Peterborough. The entertaining father and son duo will be performing between 7.30pm and 11.30pm and tickets are £5.50 on the door.
Peterborough Conservative Club: Making a welcome return to the stage is JIMBOB DUO.
Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Paul Copestake will be performing in the Pullman Suite from 7pm.
Pizza parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 10pm through to 12.30am enjoy some late night jazz on the big screen.
Clubs/DJ
The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.
Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.
The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.
Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free
Special Event
Blue Bell, Werrington: Vintage Video Games - Play your choice of vintage favourites on a 7 foot screen with mega sound! Play alone, against friends, or test Mike the Gaming Guru.
Disco/Karaoke
Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm
Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free
Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free
SUNDAY 10th
Live Music
Frothblowers, Werrington: An hour of acoustic music from the fabulous Meg McPartlin, starting at 3pm.
Charters, Town Bridge: Division are a Cambridgeshire acoustic duo who will round off your weekend with a great selection of acoustic hits, suitable for all 3pm – free entry.
Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Steve Lovett will be performing in the Pullman Suite from 7pm.
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Come along and listen to Anna & Jimmy who only recently became a duo playing all your old and new favourites from 3pm to 6pm..
Karaoke
The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.
Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm
Quiz
Charters, Town Bridge: Charters monthly themed quiz, this months theme is film, teams up six can join in free entry with a £20 bar tab up for grabs 6:30pm start.
Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm
Monday 11th
Live Music
Pizza parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 10pm through to 12.30am enjoy vintage singer and entertainer Hayley Di Rito.
Event
The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.
The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.
Quizzes/Poker
Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.
Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.
The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.
Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer
Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm
Dancing
Club Caliente, Parnwell: Salsa and Bachate with Leandro Charanga, 7.45pm, all levels welcome, two classes £7, 1 class £5, social dancing £3 , 07805662098
TUESDAY 12th
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.
Event
The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.
Quizzes
Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,
Poker
The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546
The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.
Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.
WEDNESDAY 13th
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: The entertainment from 7pm to 10pm comes from a Latin Jazz Duo adding something special to your Wednesday jazz evening.
Spoken Word
Charters, Town Bridge: Drama on Tap’s spoken word open mic returns to the Tap Room. Doors open 8pm, performances start at 8:30pm – free entry.
Quizzes
Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.
The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.
The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.
Poker
Elm Tree Tavern, Garton End Road: Poker night, every Wednesday 8pm start, new beginning, £2 entry.