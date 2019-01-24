The best places for a night out in Peterborough’s pubs, bars and clubs this week

The Midas Touch get the weekend started early with a gig at The Crown at New England tonight (Thursday).

Thursday 24th

Two Lucky Pluckers at Charters on Sunday afternoon.

LIVE MUSIC

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE MIDAS TOUCH from 8.30pm playing funk, rock and soul covers. Free admission.

Karaoke

The Brewery Tap: Karaoke Party Night with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – late, free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 25th

Live Music

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Retrolux

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE ELECTRIC WARRIORS. The legendary Peterborough 70s’ rock covers band from 9pm.Free Admission.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Iron Fist.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Afternoon tea dance with Eric Cloud; then spend the evening with the amazing TREVOR LEESON.

The Peterborough Parkway sports & Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Parkway Live: W45/ Filthy Contact. Doors open 7pm.

The Met Lounge: Open Mic Night.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: High energy, foot stomping, hand clapping music from the generation that taught us to party. Welcome to Loaded. Join Nathan & Martin as they take you through the sounds that defined the 90s.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 26th

Live Music

Prince Of Wales Feathers, Castor: Stealer.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: LOST AND SOUND from 9pm playing pop, rock, rock ‘n’ roll and dance covers. Free admission.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: 3rd Stone From The Sun.

Three Horseshoes, Werrington: The Deps, from 8pm.

The Bull, Newborough : Division, from 8.30pm.

The Burghley Club, Burghley Road: The Sound Injectors, free entry.

Charters, Town Bridge: The Lazoons (pictured) - 4-piece covers band who will entertain you with a selection of hits from across the decades from 10.30pm, free entry.

The Peacock, Woodston: True British Mayhem, playing 100% punk rock ‘n’ roll from 9-15 pm until late,

Peterborough Conservative Club: Enjoy the wonderful sounds of SPLASH.

The Peterborough Parkway sports & Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Dale Diamond.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Icons of Gay Night. The music, the fashion, the movement that changed world. Celebrating the under ground New York clubs of 1970s. Be loud, be proud and get down. Free entry.

Brewery Tap: The Get Down with Resident DJ Eddie Nash 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 27th

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Two Lucky Pluckers (pictured) from 3pm, free entry – family friendly

The Peterborough Parkway sports & Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Richard Keeling.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 28th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Tuesday 29th

Live Music

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street: Ten Years Dead, Graves and Call to The Faithful.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league finals night, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 30th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.

Poker

Elm Tree Tavern, Garton End Road: Poker night, every Wednesday 8pm start, new beginning, £2 entry