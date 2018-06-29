The best places for a great night out in Peterborugh this week

You can enjoy a night of music dedicated to the DJs that changed the world at The Lightbox on Saturday... and the dress code is disco chic!

Friday 29th

The Moneyshot

Live Music

Brewery Tap: The Gangsters Live & Direct from 10pm, free entry.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE GUARDS, 9pm. Peterborough’s premier covers band playing rock, pop and indie classics.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Lenny & Emma, 8.30pm. Free entry.

Charters: The Money Shot live from 10:30pm – free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Periodic - Elements of House. Join Chris & Scott on a musical journey of All things house.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 30th

Live Music

The Dragon, Werrington: Stealer .

Charters: Opaque live from 10:30pm – free entry,

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THIRD STONE FROM THE SUN. 9pm. Playing classic rock covers featuring Charlie Scott on guitar.

Whittle Way,Stanground: The punk/ rock n roll machine that is True British Mayhem from 9.15pm.

Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: Band night.

Mam Liz’s, Stamford: The Scary Clown presents a 12-hour 15 act charity fundraiser. A diverse selection of bands coming from across the UK, covering pop-punk, folk-punk, acoustic sessions, and some very noisy bands. Resist! Vegan Kitchen will be serving vegan street food to the lower beer garden. It all kicks off 12.30pm (until midnight). Tickets for £15 on the door.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: THRILLBILLIES, 8-15 till late. Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Take Two, 8.30pm. Free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom are celebrating Peterborough’s first gay Pride event with “The DJs that changed the world”. They will be paying homage to the titans that changed the world through music and love. Music from Larry Levan, Shep Petibone, Nicki Siano and David Mancuson. Love is the message. Dress code if you wish is disco chic. Be bright, be bold, be beautiful.

Brewery Tap: The Get Down with DJ Eddie Nash 9pm – free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Sunday July 1

Live Music

Charters: Charters Summer Sundays presents Third Stone from the Sun from 3pm – family friendly, free entry.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: CHRIS POWELL, ballroom and sequence dancing, 7-30 till 10-30pm. Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: The Intruders from 12.30pm plus BBQ Beer Fest. Free entry. All welcome.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karsoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday July 2

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

Quizzes/Poker

The Beehive: Poker Night 8pm £5 buy in.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday July 3

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Wednesday July 4

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.