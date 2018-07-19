The best place for pop-up food and drink in Peterborough - City Market

Peterborough City Market hosts its first Food and Music Festival on Saturday, when as well as the regular traders, lots of additional stalls will be joining in the event, which will begin at around 10am.

Fantastic food will be on offer from current favourites such as Siam Thai, Naz’s Curries, Victoria’s Sponge House and City Diner

City Market

They will be joined by stalls selling Italian groceries, cheese, preserves, Belgian chocolate, farm foods, mead and much more.

Michelin-guide listed restaurant Prevost is opening in the market for a special three course one-off set lunch using food from the market’s food hall, with a share of the proceeds going to the Mayor’s Charities.

Musical acts will include Peterborough-based band Burning Codes, while other attractions include a bar hosted by Stoneworks on Laxton Square.

There will also be children’s rides and face painting. All other stalls will be open as usual.

Markets and commercial trading officer Steve Woolley said: “We have been delighted by both the number of traders who are supporting us, and the interest on social media.

“We’re hoping for hot weather and a great summer atmosphere on the day which will be something vibrant, interesting and fresh for the market.

“Those who would like to continue in our success story and take up a permanent or part-time stall might also want to consider our August trial, which could save them £400.”

Peterborough City Council will be covering the event on the day live on Facebook, with live interviews with stallholders and clips of the music.

Market organisers are also looking for submissions from local budding chefs and businesses for a special recipe book using ingredients from the market.

For more on stalls, the free trial and the recipe book, email market@peterborough.gov.uk or call 01733 454454.