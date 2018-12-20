The best nights out in Peterborough this week

There is a special one-off gig from up and coming city band Airways at The Met Lounge kicking off a packed weekend in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars.

Thursday, 20th

Airways

Live Music

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street: A special one-off gig from AIRWAYS (Pictured) – a Peterborough band who are just about to go on a UK tour with Indie/rock legends Razorlight.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Karaoke

The Brewery Tap: Karaoke Party Night with Resident DJ Rick Allen 9pm – late, free entry.

Friday 21st

Live Music

The Solstice: The Mesh.

The Yard of Ale, Woodston: Retrolux

The Crown, Lincoln Road: GLAM SLAM GLITZ. 9pm (70s’ Glam Rock Xmas Party, free admission)

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: JAMIE THURSTON

Charters: The Broadcasters will entertain you with an evening of Rockabilly/Rock and Roll hits 10.30pm – free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street: Code Red Xmas Takeover from 9pm-3am. Reunion night for the popular club night that used to be held at Club Revolution/The Park. Original DJs Danny Sambuca, Chris. Gaz and special guest Adam Payne. It is 18+ and entry £4 before 11pm /£5 after.

The Solstice: Resident DJs entertaining you until the early hours, inside and out. The SolGarden will also be playing House & Dance Anthems with resident DJ Alessandro Vacca, while Harry’s will have Cheese & Party Anthems with DJ Kizzy and guests.

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Friday Night Vibes with Opaque. Following the release of their third album ‘A Little Belief’ and a session on BBC Music Introducing, Opaque will be performing live! Free entry from 8pm.

The Brewery Tap: Thank Funk It’s Friday with Resident DJ Eddie Nash 9pm – late, free entry

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 22nd

Live Music

Peterborough Conservative Club: LAWRIE HALEY DUO

The Yard of Ale, Woodston: The Guards.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: From 7pm - Park Royle performing live.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE JUNK PUPPETS. 9pm (80s’ Tribute Band, Fancy Dress Optional, free admission.)

Charters: Groove Cartell (pictured) the masters of funk will be rocking the boat from 10.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom present A Skillz from 8pm. What a way to end the year - a visit from the super star turntablist A Skillz.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: BUBBLE Reunion event with the founder and head man of Bubble, Marc Jameson, who will be joined by two legendary guest DJs from back in the day - Allister Whitehead and John Kelly - plus Bubble resident Steve Andrews for a night of Bubble anthems from the early 90s to the beginning of the 00s. The SolGarden will have the Bubble décor treatment, and also have live percussion on the evening too, plus all the trimmings that people loved about Bubble. Eden Room has R&B, Hip Hop and Urban Anthems with DJ Teeks Teekay. The Solstice will be playing Commercial Chart, Dance, R&B and Dance Anthems with DJ Alessandro Vacca; and Harry’s Bar will have 70s, 80s, 90s &and 00s with a twist of Party Anthems from DJ Kizzy. .

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 23rd

Live Music

Peterborough Conservative Club: Jazz lunch special with the amazing group SAVOY JAZZ.

Charters: The Palmy Uke Band return to rock Charters with their idiosyncratic meld of singalong favourites, festive tunes and ukulele frolics! Bring the family - what better way to kick-start your Christmas?

Monday 24th

Live Music

The Yard of Ale, Woodston: From 8pm The Zephyrs.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: CAUSTIC LIGHTS. 9pm (Xmas Eve Party Band, free admission).

Peterborough Conservative Club: Celebrate Christmas Eve in style with DALE ANDREWS.

Club/DJs

The Solstice: bringing in Christmas Day, there is a visit from Mister Kiss FM himself - Steve Smart - back to the SolGarden. The night will now be called Kissmas Steve!Dance yourself into Christmas Day with one of Kiss FM’s top DJs as he will be playing alongside resident DJ Alessandro Vacca for another top night of house and dance anthems. On the night, there will be music in the main arena Solstice and also Harry’s Bar.

Charters: Christmas Eve Vinyl Party midday – late, free entry . Great mix of DJs bringing you a wide range of music, raising funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice