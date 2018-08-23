The best nights out in Peterborough this Bank Holiday weekend

Mark Knight will be making his debut in Peterborough as the Solstice’s XL Arena hosts its first all day party from 2pm to 10.30pm.

Mark (pictured) will be performing on the outdoor stage alongside resident DJs Alessandro Vacca, Steve Andrews, Marc Dicks, Zoe Roberts & DJ Soape.

Dusk Till Dawn

After the event the fun will be continuing until 4am within The Solstice, SolGarden, Eden & Harry’s - making it a 14hour party with 14 DJs over 5 rooms.

The arena will also have the amazing Void Sound System and we guarantee the BEST House party this city has seen for a very long time.

THURSDAY 23rd

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Met Lounge: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

summer festival

Charters: An annual festival showcasing ales, ciders and gins. Midday-late, free entry.

pub cycle club

The Frothblowers, Werrington: A new weekly activity – every Thursday. Meet at 6pm – Cycle Club; all ages, all cycles, all abilities, can join a short cycle ride to a local pub or two before returning back to the Frothblowers for last orders

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 24th

Live Music

The Solstice: Dusk Till Dawn (pictured) from 11.45m in The SolGarden.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Charters: Summer festival showcasing ales, ciders and gins. Midday-late, free entry. High Rollers live in the bar from 10.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Future Echoes a new rock cover band. Performing at 9pm

Peterborough Conservative club: Tony G. From 8.30-11pm. Free to members, £2 for non members.

Clubs/DJ

The Met Lounge: Hosting the ‘Real’ Peterborough Alternative 90s’ night. The Sugar Club survivors are back for a Bank Holiday Friday special. 9pm-2am - Tickets cost £5

The Solstice: Mischief - 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 25th

Live Music

Charters: Summer festival showcasing ales, ciders and gins. Heavy Crates with DJs Otis and Pat Ewin from 9pm.Midday-late, free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Thrillabills. From 8.30pm-11pm. Free to members, £2 for nonmembers.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

The Met Lounge: Listen to all things indie, rock, metal, punk and pop all night long. 9pm-2am - Free before 10pm

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: The guys from NI$H are back in the building for ‘The Summer Sizzler from 10pm, your hosts for the evening will be the amazing Jo G who will be joined by Rayan Gee with very special guest Shades of Rhythm.

Arena I - SolGarden – Old Skool with your Hosts DJ Jo G, Rayan Gee & Special Guests Shades of Rhythm; Arena II – The Solstice – Commercial Chart, Dance & Anthems with Resident DJ Roberto Sarwar; Arena III – Eden – R&B, Hip-Hop, Bashment & Urban Flavas with Resident DJ Teekayl Arena IV – Harry’s Bar - Cheese & Party Anthems With DJ Kizzy & Guests.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

brewery tap: DJ Eddie Nash is hosting The Get Down. 9pm-late- Free entry

Sunday 26th

Live Music

Charters: Summer festival showcasing ales, ciders and gins. Retrolux live in the garden marquee from 3pm. Family friendly. Midday-late, free entry.

Bedford Hall, Thorney: charity live music festival, Raising money for three charities, a host of local acts will be performing. Admission is £10pp with acommpanied children under 16 going free.

Water Newton music festival: The festival begins at 12noon and Pennyless take the stage at 1pm. Adult tickets £12, children under 12 go free

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Fun day featuring a BBQ, disco, karaoke and live music. From 3pm with Lizzy On the Loose on at 8.30pm. Free admission.

Stamford Corn Exchange: Rangari, the folk band which has great reviews from BBC Radio 3, Katie Derham are in Stamford. Tickets cost £11 and begins at 8pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Bbq/beer festival. Starting at 10am with a performance by Billy G & The Heartbeats at 12.30pm

Clubs/DJs

The Met Lounge: An EDM mashup night. 10pm-3am- Tickets cost £6

The Solstice: All Dayer featuring Mark Knight.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karsoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 27th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

Charters: Summer festival showcasing ales, ciders and gins. Midday-late, free entry.

Quizzes/Poker

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday28th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 29th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.