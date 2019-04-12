The best nights out in Peterborough’s pubs. clubs and bars this week

There are a host of top local bands including The Guards, The Overdubs and The Expletives all doing their stuff in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this weekend.

FRIDAY 12th

The Expletives

Live Music

The Solstice: The Friday Night LIVE! showcase features another great local band The Guards, on stage in The SolGarden with a resident DJ.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Blackstar Revolution.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE SMARTIES. 9pm (Top Northamptonshire Rock and Pop covers band with a Stadium Rock experience. Free admission).

Nigel Slater

Blue Bell, Werrington: Rock Out; a great show featuring all your favourite rock anthems!.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: STEVE MOYSE.

Pizza parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 10pm through to 12.30am enjoy some late night jazz on the big screen.

Keith Luckey

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: A great night of music from 9pm. The Solstice has House, Dance & Commercial with resident DJ Alessandro Vacca; Harry’s has Party Anthems. FREE before 10.30pm, £5 before 11.30pm, more after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Join resident DJ Rick Allen for Disco & Karaoke. Kick start your weekend from 9pm - late, free entry.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Northern Soul Night from 7pm.

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

SATURDAY 13th

Live Music

Charters, Town bridge: The Expletives (pictured) - playing high energy Punk ‘n’ New Wave classics from back in the day. From 10:30pm – free entry.

Spanglers Country Music Club: The long awaited return of Nigel Slater (pictured) to the Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street. Everyone is welcome to go along for a great night of country music from 7.30pm to 11.30pm. All kinds of dancing, cheap bar, large car park,£5.50 on the door. Details from Jennifer on 01733688324

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday - this week Revolver.

The Burghley Club, Burghley Square: The Zephyrs from 9pm. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE OVERDUBS (pictured) from 9pm. One of Peterborough’s best bands playing Pop, Rock and Dance covers across the decades. (Free admission).

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: THE SIDEKICKS from 9pm. Top covers band from St.Ives playing rock and pop classics. Free admission.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Immerse yourselves in the delightful sounds of SPLASH.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Billy G and The Heart Beats are performing from 7pm.

Pizza parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 10pm through to 12.30am enjoy some late night jazz on the big screen.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

SUNDAY 14th

Live Music

Charters, Town bridge: Charters Sunday Sessions presents Keith Lucky (pictured) from 3pm. Keith (Guitar/Vocals) plays Americana, Country-Blues, Skiffle, a few fifties and sixties favourites, as well as a couple of sad country songs. Free entry, family friendly.

Pizza parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: MATTHEW BANKHURST, from 3pm - 6pm. Matthew’s songs and covers tend to sound like stripped back acoustic bluesy rock.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Line dancing with The Thrillbillies from 7pm .

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Charters, Town bridge: Monthly Themed Quiz from 6.30pm. This month’s theme is TV, so gather your friends (6 on a team) and come and see if you can be the champions. £20 bar prize for the winning team - Free to enter.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

MONDAY 15th

Live Music

Pizza parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Vintage vocalist and entertainer Hayley Di Rito From 7pm- 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four, starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

TUESDAY 16th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

WEDNESDAY 17th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: ROCKABILLY NIGHT from 7pm - 10pm with Pagan playing rock ‘n’ roll from Elvis, Eddie Cochran, the Stray Cats, Matchbox, the Jets, Buddy Holly and more.

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.