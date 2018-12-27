The best nights out in Peterborough over the weekend and New Year

Dance the night away to the very best Motown & Northern Soul classics as Motor City Vipers (pictured) welcome in the New Year at the Brewery Tap on Monday night.

Thursday December 27

Another Girl Another Planet

Karaoke

The Brewery Tap: Karaoke Party Night with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – late, free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 28th

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: LOST AND SOUND from 9pm. Playing popular covers across the decades).

Peterborough Conservative Club: Dancing to WITHOUT A DOUBT.

The Yard of Ale, Woodston: Another Girl Another Planet .

Clubs/DJ

The Met Lounge: Club night from 9pm-3am. ‘Alternative’ Friday – rock / metal / indie/ alternative. Entry £4. Age 18+

Charters: Vinyl Night with Derek Gibson 8pm – late.

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Loaded, free entry from 8pm. High energy, foot stomping, hand clapping music from the generation that taught us to party. Welcome to Loaded - join Nathan & Martin as they take you through the sounds that defined the 90s.

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 29th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: ANOTHER GIRL ANOTHER PLANET from 9pm playing pop, rock, punk, New Wave, Northern Soul, Ska, 2-Tone and reggaer covers.

The Yard of Ale, Woodston: 3rd Stone From The Sun .

Peterborough Conservative Club: The marvellous TONY G.

Parkway Sports and Social club: Robert Stevenson will be performing live from 7pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom presents Icons of Gay Disco - the music, the fashion, the movement that changed the world. Celebrating the under ground New York clubs of 1970s.

Brewery Tap: The Get Down with resident DJ Eddie Nash 9pm – late, free entry.

The Met Lounge: Club night from 9pm-3am. The Sugar Club – the area’s longest running alternative night – rock/metal/punk/dance/alternative. Age 18+ and entry is £4 before 11pm /£5 after.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 30th

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 31st

Live Music

Charters: New Year’s Eve Party with the Dizzy Miss Lizzys. Tickets on sale now, £10 per person.

Brewery Tap: New Year’s Eve party with the Motor City Vipers. Join The Motor City Vipers & DJ Julian Roberts to bid farewell to 2018 and welcome 2019. Dance the night away to the very best Motown & Northern Soul classics. Tickets are on sale NOW over the bar in the venue or by calling 01733 358500. Two course Thai banquet £35 per person or entry only £15 per person.

The Yard of Ale, Woodston: last Minute Brigade - ticket only.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: ROCKET’57 from 8.30pm playing late 50s, 60s Rock ‘n’ Roll and chart hits. £15 ticket, buffet and two free drinks.

Peterborough Conservative Club: New Year’s Eve party tickets now open equally for both members and guests - £30 for dinner and dancing and auld lang syne with two superb musical acts of TAKE TWO and then PAUL COPSTAKE.

The Met Lounge: New Year’s Eve Party – the 20th anniversary edition at The Met for the annual Rock/ Indie/ Alternative party. Advance tickets from £5 on sale now from skiddle.com. Age 18+.

Parkway Sports and Social club: New Year’s Eve party with Off The Record.

DJ/Club

The Lightbox in Bridge Street: The party of all parties with not one but SIX Djs starting from 9pm and going right through till late! First, Loaded get things going with their epic 90s tunes. Then, Eclectic Ballroom see you into the New Year with the dirtiest Funk, Soul & Disco you ever heard, with Periodic kicking off 2019 with Melodic House Music guaranteed to make you feel good. Tickets £10 per person, include a glass of fizz, beer or soft drink. Space is limited so get your tickets now from The Lightbox.

Quizzes/Poker

Peterborough Conservative Club: JACKPOT BINGO for members from 12.30, and later everyone is invited to join a poker tournament, registration starts at 2.30pm.

Wednesday Jan 2

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.

Poker

Elm Tree Tavern, Garton End Road: Poker night, every Wednesday 8pm start, new beginning, £2 entry