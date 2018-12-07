The 9 best things to do in Peterborough this week

For anyone looking for something to do in Peterborough this week, The National Festival of Railway Modelling is sure to prove a hige draw.
National Festival of Railway Modelling
East of England Arena, Dec 8 and 9
See a collection of more than 30 layouts and practical demonstrations for an ideal opportunity to find out how to get involved with the hobby supported by almost 100 retailers’ stands. Tickets on the door are £10 for adults and £5 for children over 5 with a family ticket only £30.
www.world-of-railways.co.uk
Concert
St Andrew’s Church, Netherton, December 9
The popular City of Peterborough Concert Band will perform Christmas favourites at 4pm. The event will benefit local charity Little Miracles which will receive a donation from the proceeds.
Tickets from 01733 265877 or petconcertband@gmail.com.
Christmas celebration
Peckover House, Wisbech, December 8 to 16
Christmas trees, flowers and all the sparkle, scents and sounds of the season will greet visitors when the house opens its doors for the
start of its Christmas celebration. There will also be music by local choirs and
musicians and a festive menu available in the Reed Barn.
nationaltrust.org.uk/peckover
Silent Disco
Peterborough Cathedral, Dec 7
The family-friendly evening, which runs from 7.00pm until 9.00pm, is in response to the huge popularity of a similar event held whilst the Museum of the Moon was on display at the Cathedral in October. There will be a tuck shop and drinks on sale.
Tickets 01733 452336
Baston Christmas Tree Festival
St John the Baptist Church, December 8 and 9
The festival is back after taking a break for a couple of years, this time with the addition of Christmas Wreaths and all on the theme of Christmas carols. Residents, organisations and businesses are providing trees and wreaths decorated to illustrate a range of Christmas carols. The church will be open to visitors on Saturday, 10 am to 3.30 pm and Sunday, 11 am to 3.30 pm. The festival concludes with an informal
Carol Sing at 3pm.
bastonctf@gmail.com
Alzheimer Walk
Central Park, Dec 13
The final Alzheimer Walk in Central Park for this year at 11am, with Santa followed by carols. At 12.30pm, outside the Buttercross cafe there will be an unveiling of a commemorative plaque to Yvonne Lowndes, to celebrate all that she did.
Peterborough Civic Society
St Mark’s Church Hall, Dec 10
Dr Mike Osborne will be giving a talk on The Civil War in the Fens. The meeting commences 7.30pm, entrance is free to members, and non-members are requested to make a minimum £3 donation.
peterboroughcivicsociety.org.uk
Christmas Tree Festival
All Saints Church, Park Road, December 7-9
Refreshments and light lunches will be served across the three days. See listings for times
Admission £1 adults
Skate Van Hage
Peterborough One Retail Park, until Jan 6
The magical winter ice rink is back. Made of real ice, the rink comes complete with atmospheric lighting and festive music. What’s more, this year the entire rink is under cover, so you won’t need to worry about weather cancellations.
www.pe1.co.uk