The 9 best things to do in Peterborough this week

For anyone looking for something to do in Peterborough this week, The National Festival of Railway Modelling is sure to prove a hige draw.

National Festival of Railway Modelling

East of England Arena, Dec 8 and 9

See a collection of more than 30 layouts and practical demonstrations for an ideal opportunity to find out how to get involved with the hobby supported by almost 100 retailers’ stands. Tickets on the door are £10 for adults and £5 for children over 5 with a family ticket only £30.

www.world-of-railways.co.uk

Concert

St Andrew’s Church, Netherton, December 9

The popular City of Peterborough Concert Band will perform Christmas favourites at 4pm. The event will benefit local charity Little Miracles which will receive a donation from the proceeds.

Tickets from 01733 265877 or petconcertband@gmail.com.

Christmas celebration

Peckover House, Wisbech, December 8 to 16

Christmas trees, flowers and all the sparkle, scents and sounds of the season will greet visitors when the house opens its doors for the

start of its Christmas celebration. There will also be music by local choirs and

musicians and a festive menu available in the Reed Barn.

nationaltrust.org.uk/peckover

Silent Disco

Peterborough Cathedral, Dec 7

The family-friendly evening, which runs from 7.00pm until 9.00pm, is in response to the huge popularity of a similar event held whilst the Museum of the Moon was on display at the Cathedral in October. There will be a tuck shop and drinks on sale.

Tickets 01733 452336

Baston Christmas Tree Festival

St John the Baptist Church, December 8 and 9

The festival is back after taking a break for a couple of years, this time with the addition of Christmas Wreaths and all on the theme of Christmas carols. Residents, organisations and businesses are providing trees and wreaths decorated to illustrate a range of Christmas carols. The church will be open to visitors on Saturday, 10 am to 3.30 pm and Sunday, 11 am to 3.30 pm. The festival concludes with an informal

Carol Sing at 3pm.

bastonctf@gmail.com

Alzheimer Walk

Central Park, Dec 13

The final Alzheimer Walk in Central Park for this year at 11am, with Santa followed by carols. At 12.30pm, outside the Buttercross cafe there will be an unveiling of a commemorative plaque to Yvonne Lowndes, to celebrate all that she did.

Peterborough Civic Society

St Mark’s Church Hall, Dec 10

Dr Mike Osborne will be giving a talk on The Civil War in the Fens. The meeting commences 7.30pm, entrance is free to members, and non-members are requested to make a minimum £3 donation.

peterboroughcivicsociety.org.uk

Christmas Tree Festival

All Saints Church, Park Road, December 7-9

Refreshments and light lunches will be served across the three days. See listings for times

Admission £1 adults

Skate Van Hage

Peterborough One Retail Park, until Jan 6

The magical winter ice rink is back. Made of real ice, the rink comes complete with atmospheric lighting and festive music. What’s more, this year the entire rink is under cover, so you won’t need to worry about weather cancellations.

www.pe1.co.uk