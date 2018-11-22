The 13 best things to do in Peterborough this week

Lights switch-ons, steam train rides and festive fun dominates the things to keep you entertained in Peterborough this week.

Christmas Lights Switch-On and Fireworks

Christmas at Sacrewell

Peterborough One Retail Park, November 24

Enjoy some festive family fun with plenty of sparkle. Get ready to be immersed in rhythm and colour! Keep an eye (and ear) out for Spark! A mesmerising street theatre show that combines high impact drumming with kaleidoscopic lighting design. The ethereal, playful characters will use captivating and dramatic music to interact with the crowd and lead spectators on a spellbinding journey from 5pm, leading up to the Christmas Tree lights switch-on at 7.30pm. Heart FM will be hosting with live music and entertainment.

Christmas Fair

Peterborough City Market, November 23

Santa Steam at NVR

Peterborough City Market will be turned into a winter wonderland for its first ever Christmas Fayre tomorrow.

There will be live music, children’s rides, and a visit from Santa himself to the festive event on Cattle Market Road in the city centre.

Councillor Chris Ash, Peterborough Mayor, will turn on the Christmas Tree lights at 5pm. There will also be a special mystery unveiling of a new permanent fixture at the market at 3pm by Councillor John Fox, Deputy Mayor, created in conjunction with Street Arts Hire.

Christmas at Sacrewell. From Nov 24

A very special visitor is returning to Sacrewell this weekend, and this

year he’s even brought his famous sleigh!

New for this year, Father Christmas can be found at home next to the fireplace in the warm and inviting Sacrewell Farm House, eagerly awaiting all of the good girls and boys.

Arriving on Saturday, and here to stay until he boards his sleigh on Christmas Eve, Father Christmas will be joined by his crafty elves and Mrs Christmas, along with plenty of furry friends on the farm.

Follow th secret pathway to the magical hideaway, where you’ll find a winter wonderland of themed crafts, and surprises, before you meet Father Christmas and receive a key to the elves’ workshop to choose yourself a very special present.

Then jump on the farm tractor for a jolly good Christmas trailer ride around the farm with friends and family.

Santa Steam

Nene Valley Railway, from Nov 24

The Santa Steam experience gets under way on Saturday. There is a welcome from the station staff and badge team, a visit to Santa’s log cabin where each child receives a special present, and a steam hauled, decorated train for a fun-filled ride to Peterborough and return. During the journey staff serve the children with a drink and chocolates. Parents and other adults are not forgotten with a mince pie and either an alcoholic miniature, wine or a hot drink. Santa walks through the train to see the children, providing an opportunity to take photographs and to wish everyone the compliments of the season.

For dates, times and tickets go to www.nvr.org.uk

Peterborough Jazz Club

Peterborough Theatre Suite, November 25

Nat Steele’s Portrait of the MJQ meets USA Saxophonist Grant Stewart. A wonderful evening of music featuring our very own version of the famous MJQ (Modern Jazz Quartet) plus special guest top New York saxophonist, Grant Stewart. The band will feature a number of the tracks made famous when the great saxophonist Sonny Rollins recorded with the original MJQ in 1956.

Music starts 7.30pm

An Evening With Mark Billingham

Stamford Corn Exchange, tonight

Join TV’s most experienced, highest ranking and most decorated SAS leader and sniper - Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham (as seen on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins for an exciting evening of inspirational motivational speaking and stories.

Tickets: 01780 766455

Britten Sinfonia

Crowland Abbey, Nov 25, 6pm

Britten Sinfonia, one of the world’s most celebrated and pioneering ensembles, is joined by Mark Padmore for a performance of Benjamin Britten’s iconic song cycle, Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings. This performance will be recorded for broadcast by BBC Radio 3.

Book at www.ticketsource.co.uk

Del Boy’s Christmas

Great Northern Hotel, Nov 24

A whirlwind tribute to everything Fools and Horses! Del’s throwing a party and you are all invited for a three-course dinner and disco.

shaun@gnhotel.co.uk

Tour

Peterborough Museum, Nov 27

Take a candlelit tour of the museum and see the building in a different light 7.30pm. Book ahead or turn up on the day.

More details 01733 864663

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

You Were Never Really Here tells the story of Joe, a traumatised Gulf War veteran and now an unflinching hired gun who lives with his frail elderly mother.

peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

FB Pocket Orchestra

All Saints Church, Kings Cliffe, November 24

Taking an audience back to the days of hot jazz, ragtime and the dances of the 1920s and 30s, the band will have you dancing in the aisles.

Concert

Stamford Arts Centre, Nov 24

The multi-award-winning Peterborough Male Voice Choir return to the centre for their 20th annual concert showcasing highlights from their diverse repertoire.

www.stamfordartscentre.com

Comedy

The Lightbox, Bridge Street, Nov 29

Funhouse Comedy Club, brings a laughter packed night of fun, and topping the bill is former Perrier Award nominee Luke Toulson. Opening the night will be musical stand-up Richard Morton, and completing the line-up is Lenny Sherman. Compere is the cheeky and sociable Stevie Gray.