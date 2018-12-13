The 12 best things to do in Peterborough this week

There are pantos, jazz, theatre and a special carol service at the cathedral to enjoy in Peterborough this week.

Peterborough Jazz Clubb

The Broadway Suite, Dec 16

This Christmas Special features the Sara Dowling Quintet. Sara is known for her interpretations of classic ballads leaving audiences

spellbound as well as the energy and vigour with which she tackles the up tempo standards from the

American Songbook. Joining Sara will be Mark Crooks (tenor saxophone), Gabriel Latchin (piano), Dario Di Lecce (double bass), and Steve Brown (drums).

www.peterboroughjazzclub.co.uk

Annabelle: The Noted Liar

The Undercroft, Serpentine Green, December 14 at 8pm

Join Glimmer Theatre for a story of formidable skaters in skirts, mysterious sisters bent on revenge, and a gigantic pig that might be the key to it all. The show is a female-led action adventure story suitable for audiences aged 12+ and is free entry.

Register interest at https://billetto.co.uk/e/peterborough-showcase-performance-annabelle-the-noted-liar-tickets-320257

Christmas Magic

Peterborough Cathedral, dec 15

Christmas is coming, and Christmas in Peterborough wouldn’t be complete without Christmas Magic, which will round off Peterborough Cathedral’s 900th anniversary year in spectacular style on Saturday, December 15 (2.30pm and 7.30pm). Now in its eighth successful year, the ever-popular Christmas extravaganza has become an established high point of the festive season in Peterborough and is bigger and better for 2018 with the addition of a 2.30pm matinee for the whole family to enjoy a well as an evening performance, so bring the kids and the grandparents too!

Peter Pan

Key Theatre, until January 6

A new interpretation of the Barrie classic for Peterborough audiences. Join a host of familiar Key panto stars on the journey to Neverland and a showdown with Captain Hook.(See review at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk)

Tickets from vivacity.org

Robin Hood

The Cresset, until Dec 30

Join the folklore legend (Mitch Hewer) as he battles to overcome the evil Sheriff -with the aid of his Merry Men including Will Scarlet played by Nick Cochrane - Coronation Street’s Andy McDonald. (See review at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk).

www.cresset.co.uk

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Stamford Corn Exchange, December 15 and 16

Tomorrow’s Dream Performers are back with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs who will be spectacularly brought to life with an abundance of comedy, sensational song and dance numbers, all performed by a local cast.

Box office 01780 766455

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

The Square tells the story of Christian, a respected curator of a contemporary art museum, a divorced but devoted father of two.

www.peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

Book signing

Waterstone’s in Bridge Street, 6pm tonight

Fenland author Rudi Jennings will be signing copies of his new book - sci-fi fantasy adventure The Last Myon.

www.waterstones.co.uk

Skate With Santa

Peterborough One Retail Park, December 17 and 18, from 4pm

The under cover outdoor ice rink is back at the retail park until January 6. This year, the jolly fellow with the bushy beard will be paying a visit on ice! And young and old will have the opportunity to watch Santa skate, and tell him what they want for Christmas. Tickets are £10 each

Each ticket includes a commemorative badge and use of a penguin skate aid.

www.pe1.co.uk

Business and Shoppers Carol Service

Peterborough Cathedral, December 20 at 1pm

People are invited to wear their Christmas jumpers, if they choose, for this festive lunchtime of singing and readings. After the carols, mulled wine and mince pies will be served, kindly sponsored by Travelex.

www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Beauty and the Beast

The Leeds Hall, Eye, December 19

A professional production of Beauty and the Beast, inspired by the original French fairy tale, packed full of live music, comedy and energy, by Peterborough based theatre company Lamphouse Theatre. Suitable for all aged 6+.

www. lamphousetheatre.co.uk

Christmas at Sacrewell

Sacrewell Farm until December 24

From Father Christmas visits, to Christmas hamper gathering and festive workshops, there are seasonal activities for

the whole family right up until Father Christmas boards his sleigh on Christmas Eve.

Father Christmas will be available for visits every day from December 17-24.

www.sacrewell.org.uk or call 01780 782254.